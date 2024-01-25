Marketing & Media trends
#BizTrends2024: Prevention, digital access, and patient-centred care
From the ever-growing impact of chronic diseases to the constant struggle with healthcare accessibility, the focus on preventative healthcare is set to shape the upcoming trends in the years to come.
One of the dominant themes that will echo through the healthcare sector in 2024 is the necessity for more proactive healthcare approaches. Emphasising health screenings, predictive analytics, and the cultivation of improved lifestyle habits are set to form the foundation of scalable and impactful healthcare solutions in the year ahead.
Moving beyond consultations with your healthcare provider, advancements in virtual screening and diagnostics are poised to empower patients, enabling them to take a more proactive role in their health while equipping healthcare professionals with crucial data for informed treatment decisions.
This shift is driving a surge in initiatives focused on mental wellbeing, diet, and exercise, spurring a quest for solutions that foster holistic preventative care. As the Internet of Things (IoT) gains more traction, there's a growing understanding of the interconnectedness between mental and physical health, thereby influencing the design of comprehensive preventative care strategies.
Nevertheless, the challenge remains in ensuring access to mental healthcare. Innovative approaches are necessary to facilitate easier access to these vital services, even though mental-health support apps aren't intended to replace therapy but rather to supplement and support the work conducted outside of therapy sessions.
However, the implementation of VBC underscores the necessity of considering social and environmental determinants of health, as well as the need for a supportive system to enable healthcare professionals to achieve desired health outcomes. Consequently, the industry is prioritising data integration, defining health objectives, and designing new reimbursement models to steer towards value-based healthcare.
I have no doubt that 2024 is poised to be a year where South Africa's healthcare landscape witnesses a pivotal shift towards a more proactive, technology-driven, and patient-centric approach. With a focus on prevention, accessibility, and quality, the healthcare industry is striving to address challenges while embracing the potential of innovative solutions for a healthier future.