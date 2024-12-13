How Afrocentric's Aid for Aids programme is transforming HIV care in South Africa

South Africa is home to the world’s largest HIV epidemic, with around 8 million people—12.7% of the population—living with the virus in 2024. Over the past year, the country recorded more than 50,000 Aids-related deaths and 150,000 new infections.

Despite these daunting figures, there have been significant strides in the fight against HIV and Aids since the epidemic emerged in the 1990s. A key player in this battle is Afrocentric, a diversified healthcare company that launched the Aid for Aids (AfA) programme in 1998.

This programme introduced a patient-focused, confidential disease-management programme designed to provide comprehensive care and support for those living with HIV.

Turning HIV around

Maria Rambauli, general manager of Aid for Aids, reflects on the early days of the epidemic: “In the 1990s, global responses to HIV were nascent, and affordable antiretroviral drugs were unavailable.

"An HIV diagnosis often led to Aids, a death sentence for countless individuals. The establishment of the AfA programme marked a turning point, offering hope and the opportunity for better health outcomes.”

Initially focused on funding for HIV treatment through medical schemes, AfA has evolved into a holistic disease-management solution. By facilitating access to advanced medications and implementing comprehensive care plans, the programme has redefined HIV as a manageable chronic condition rather than a fatal disease.

Over the past 25 years, AfA has become an indispensable partner to patients, healthcare providers, employers, and medical funders. “Our holistic approach addresses every aspect of HIV and chronic disease management,” says Rambauli. "This includes education for prevention, treatment plans, and measures to optimise beneficiaries' overall health.

"Acting as a care co-ordinator, AfA connects stakeholders such as funders, physicians, laboratories, pharmacists, and patients to streamline care delivery."

Expanding HIV care

With over 500,000 patients enrolled since its inception and more than 240,000 currently receiving care, AfA continues to expand its reach, registering over 1,000 new patients monthly. Today, 97% of AfA patients are on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 91.3% have achieved viral load suppression—critical in preventing further transmission and maintaining immune health.

The programme has also demonstrated its ability to mitigate financial risks for medical schemes by reducing hospitalisation costs through effective disease management.

“AfA has shown that improving the quality of life for individuals living with HIV can also safeguard the financial health of their medical funders,” Rambauli explains.

AfA’s clinical advisory committee, comprising renowned HIV specialists, ensures adherence to the highest standards of care. This independent body supports healthcare providers with expert guidance, addressing complex cases and regularly refining treatment protocols.

Setting healthcare standards

AfA’s guidelines are widely respected, forming part of the curriculum in many medical schools and serving as benchmarks for healthcare professionals locally and internationally.

The programme’s excellence has been recognised with accolades such as the PMR Africa Diamond Award for Best Disease Management Company (HIV category) in South Africa for four consecutive years.

“AfroCentric group’s mission is to enhance quality of life and transform healthcare by innovating a sustainable integrated model that measurably improves access to quality healthcare,” says Rambauli.

“The success of AfA over more than 25 years shows the value this approach can deliver to everyone involved, and sets a great example for other programmes,” she concludes.