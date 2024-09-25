Championing gender empowerment – Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication

Backed by over 20 years of research, the annual Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication is the country’s authoritative source on top gender empowered companies. Measured against rigorous criteria, organisations achieve scores based on the representation of women in senior positions, gender empowerment policies, ownership, and percentage of female staff. Since 2004, the Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication has been South Africa’s advocate for gender empowerment, spotlighting organisations and individuals who have not only integrated gender parity within their operations, but achieved unparalleled growth because of it.

Building on this legacy, the 19th edition is jam packed with inspiring thought leaders and top women across the board. Our cover icon is Ayanda Mafuleka, chief executive officer at the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Fasset). Ayanda’s tenure at Fasset has witnessed remarkable strides in financial performance, operational efficiency, and stakeholder engagement as she guides the organisation in facilitating job creation across the nation.

Throughout the 256 pages you will find inspiring stories of South Africa’s leading luminaries, including an interview with former seputy president of South Africa and former under-secretary general and executive director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who spoke to us on what has been an illustrious career driven by changing the status quo and clearing a path for the women leaders that have followed her. You will get to meet, and be inspired by, Ambassador Maud Dlomo who is currently DDG at Dirco, responsible for the Americas and Europe.

Rachel Kolisi joins the list of interviewees, and speaks on the origins of the Kolisi Foundation, the importance of family and what it means to 'balance it all'. Contributions from leading organisations include 'Investing in shared prosperity: Digital innovation and financing for women’s economic empowerment' by Delia Ndlovu, chair at Deloitte Africa; and 'Empowering women to thrive in the workplace' by Phumudzo Luvhengo, organisational effectiveness executive, Human Capital at Blue Label Telecoms.

The publication would not be complete without the agents of change across multiple sectors – women who are leading the way in previously male-dominated industries, the post event report from the Standard Bank Top Women Conference and Awards 2023 and, of course, the index of the top gender empowered companies and the featured clients that are leading the way in levelling the playing field.

