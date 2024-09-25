Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Operations Manager Randburg
- Junior to Mid-weight Event/Activation Account and Project Manager Johannesburg
- Event Stylist and Manager Cape Town
- Events Coordinator Johannesburg
- Coordinator - Marketing and Events Johannesburg
- Event Project Manager Johannesburg
- Conference Producer Pretoria
- Conceptual Creative Director Lagos, Nigeria
- Social Media Officer Lagos, Nigeria
- IT/Web Officer Lagos, Nigeria
Championing gender empowerment – Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication
Building on this legacy, the 19th edition is jam packed with inspiring thought leaders and top women across the board. Our cover icon is Ayanda Mafuleka, chief executive officer at the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Fasset). Ayanda’s tenure at Fasset has witnessed remarkable strides in financial performance, operational efficiency, and stakeholder engagement as she guides the organisation in facilitating job creation across the nation.
Throughout the 256 pages you will find inspiring stories of South Africa’s leading luminaries, including an interview with former seputy president of South Africa and former under-secretary general and executive director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who spoke to us on what has been an illustrious career driven by changing the status quo and clearing a path for the women leaders that have followed her. You will get to meet, and be inspired by, Ambassador Maud Dlomo who is currently DDG at Dirco, responsible for the Americas and Europe.
Rachel Kolisi joins the list of interviewees, and speaks on the origins of the Kolisi Foundation, the importance of family and what it means to 'balance it all'. Contributions from leading organisations include 'Investing in shared prosperity: Digital innovation and financing for women’s economic empowerment' by Delia Ndlovu, chair at Deloitte Africa; and 'Empowering women to thrive in the workplace' by Phumudzo Luvhengo, organisational effectiveness executive, Human Capital at Blue Label Telecoms.
The publication would not be complete without the agents of change across multiple sectors – women who are leading the way in previously male-dominated industries, the post event report from the Standard Bank Top Women Conference and Awards 2023 and, of course, the index of the top gender empowered companies and the featured clients that are leading the way in levelling the playing field.
Read the 19th edition of Standard Bank Top Women Leaders here.
To find out how you can feature as a client in Standard Bank Top Women Leaders, contact Judy Chileshe, head of brand at az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.obmaawt.
- Championing gender empowerment – Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication25 Sep 09:44
- Gain transformative insights on HR innovation and workforce culture at The BDCS Future of HR Conference02 Sep 14:37
- Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024: A call to action for South Africa's inclusive transformation28 Aug 10:16
- Celebrate your team: Be number 1 at South Africa’s top Future of HR Awards. Entries closing soon20 Aug 11:01
- The future of people should be your top priority14 Aug 12:03