    Castle Lager’s AI #TheBackUpSquad backs Bafana Bafana, rewards fans

    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    Today, 16 January, Castle Lager, the national beer of Bafana Bafana since 1991, has launched an Afcon campaign with AI, to reward South African fans for the nation's every corner and shot on goal.
    Image supplied. , Castle Lager, the national beer of Bafana Bafana, has launched an Afcon campaign with AI, to reward South African fans for the nation's every corner and shot on goal
    Image supplied. , Castle Lager, the national beer of Bafana Bafana, has launched an Afcon campaign with AI, to reward South African fans for the nation's every corner and shot on goal

    #TheBackupSquad is a collection of AI designed Bafana Bafana fan archetypes who offer physical rewards to followers who engage via social media, this Afcon.

    Castle Lager brand director, Wendy Bedforth says, we all know one of these football audience members.

    “From The Bench Warmer to the Sideline Coach, to - most importantly - the Superfan, so we leveraged our AI capabilities to bring these characters to life during the continent's footballing showpiece,” she explains.

    Castle Lager&#x2019;s AI #TheBackUpSquad backs Bafana Bafana, rewards fans

    AI exciting for Africa

    Bedforth says AI is one of the most exciting new technologies in Africa.

    “According to a report by McKinsey & Company, AI in Africa could contribute up to R20tn for the continent by 2030 - a 5.6% increase in the continental GDP.”

    She adds, “By engaging with @CastleLagerSA on X (formerly Twitter), fans stand a chance to win throughout the tournament but particularly when Bafana Bafana hit certain match milestones, for example, when the team wins a corner or when there is a shot on goal.”

    Castle Lager&#x2019;s AI #TheBackUpSquad backs Bafana Bafana, rewards fans

    “As the official beer of Bafana Bafana since 1991, we are proud of the team and confident that coach Broos and his chargers will make the nation sit up and take notice, based on all the preparation in the build-up to their matches in Ivory Coast,” states Bedforth.

    The TVC and AI was done by Draftline and the PR by Retroviral and PR Machine.

    digital, Bafana Bafana, Castle Lager, Retroviral, artificial intelligence, AFCON, tvc campaign, activations, AI, Wendy Bedforth
