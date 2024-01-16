Industries

    Business Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10

    Issued by Broad Media
    16 Jan 2024
    Season 10 of Business Talk with Michael Avery is coming soon.
    2024 is here – and so is the tenth season of South Africa’s largest online business podcast, Business Talk with Michael Avery.

  • Watch the Business Talk Season 10 trailer now.

    Expect fascinating interviews with South African industry leaders across a wide range of business topics, such as banking, finance, investing, and economics.

    If you are a business decision-maker, you cannot afford to miss these insightful discussions – which will all be facilitated by popular Business Talk host Michael Avery.

    Avery is well known for his great interviewing style and his ability to get valuable insights from every guest.

    Keep your eyes peeled for new Business Talk Season 10 episodes, as they offer the best way to learn about the latest insights in the business and finance sectors.

    Where to watch

    If you’re hungry for the insights on offer, each Business Talk Season 10 episode will be published on Business Talk’s dedicated website and BusinessTech’s YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify pages.

  • Explore every episode of Business Talk here.

    No matter the platform you choose, you are guaranteed to learn something about the South African business and finance sectors.

    What’s more, you can access every other season of Business Talk on the same platforms.

    Between all of these seasons, the podcast has accumulated over 4.5 million total views since the podcast was launched in November 2020.

    Sponsor an episode

    Businesses that want to get involved with Season 10 have the opportunity to sponsor a Business Talk episode.

    This will position your branding prominently on the interview video, providing excellent exposure for your business.

    Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to promote your business on Business Talk.

  • Contact the BusinessTech marketing team to sponsor a Business Talk episode.

    Watch the trailer for Business Talk Season 10 below.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
