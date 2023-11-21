Industries

    Be our someone special this Valentine’s Day and Month!

    Issued by City Lodge Hotel
    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Love is always on trend, never more so than in February. City Lodge Hotels has cut through the profusion of crimson hearts and love-infused frippery to bring you the discount of dreams to spoil your special someone.
    Be our someone special this Valentine&#x2019;s Day and Month!

    The Someone Special, Special offers up to 30% off best available rate (BAR) for accommodation every weekend during the month of February 2024 at participating Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, and up to 10% off BAR at participating Road Lodges.

    In addition, we’ll treat you to a complimentary glass of delicious, chilled Rosé with every main meal ordered in our restaurants on Valentine’s Day (Wednesday, 14 February 2024), as well as with main meals ordered in our restaurants on Saturdays and Sundays during February. T&Cs apply.

    • Courtyard Hotels and City Lodge Hotels – Saronsberg Shiraz Rosé, sponsored by Meridian Wines
    • Town Lodges – Van Loveren Daydream Chardonnay Pinot Noir sponsored by Van Loveren Wine Estate
    • Road Lodges – Douglas Green Sunkissed Natural Sweet Rosé sponsored by DGB

    Be our someone special this Valentine&#x2019;s Day and Month!
    Be our someone special this Valentine&#x2019;s Day and Month!

    Singles, fear not, you have not been left out! City Lodge Hotels has partnered with Avis car rental to run a Valentine’s competition. Grab a friend and stay at one of our hotels in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, or Umhlanga, or rent with Avis during this promotional period, for a chance to win a chauffeur-driven night away at one of our fabulous hotels. Dinner, bed, breakfast, and a bottle of Rosé – it's the ultimate prize and escape for two. Entries opened on 23 January 2024 and close on 29 February 2024. The prize is redeemable from 4 to 31 March 2024. Gather your single squad and join the fun! T&Cs apply.

    To check out all the terms and conditions, browse our extensive selection of 59 hotels (56 in South Africa and one each in Maputo, Mozambique; Windhoek, Namibia; and Gaborone, Botswana), and to book, go to www.citylodgehotels.com. You can also reserve your accommodation via walk-in, telephone, and email. Be sure to select the 'Valentines Campaign' rate in the booking process.

    Be our someone special this Valentine&#x2019;s Day and Month!

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says: “We love using Valentine’s Month to show our guests how much we love them, offering specials, competitions, and freebies. And they’re not for couples only – everyone is welcome, because loving your family and friends, and yourself, are as important to a happy life as that one special someone.”

    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be.

