Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    South Africa's tourism momentum continues with a 48.9% increase in 2023

    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    In a monumental surge, international tourist arrivals to South Africa for the period of January to December 2023 reached an impressive 8.5 million, boasting a remarkable 48.9% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2022.
    Source: natanaelginting via
    Source: natanaelginting via Freepik

    Africa takes the lead

    South Africa emerged as a prime destination, welcoming 6.4 million visitors from across the African continent, constituting a substantial 75.6% of all arrivals. Zimbabwe and Kenya particularly shone, with Zimbabwe experiencing a notable 70.8% increase in arrivals to South Africa, totaling 2.1 million visitors. Meanwhile, Kenya recorded a staggering 99% surge, reaching 42,403 arrivals for the January to December 2023 period.

    Americas contributing strong momentum

    Tourist arrivals from the Americas demonstrated robust growth, registering at 455,901, reflecting a significant 39.8% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The United States of America led the pack with 353,975 arrivals, marking a substantial 35% growth from 2022.

    European markets showcase strength

    South Africa experienced a surge in European tourist arrivals, totaling 1.2 million for January to December 2023, representing a 38.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The United Kingdom remained the top European source market, contributing 356,160 tourists and showing a commendable 25.8% growth. Germany followed closely with a remarkable 41.6% increase, bringing in 245,259 tourists. The Netherlands and Russia also exhibited impressive growth, with increases of 45.5% and 74.7%, respectively.

    Asia markets display noteworthy growth

    The Asian markets demonstrated significant growth, contributing a total of 199,308 arrivals, showcasing an outstanding 69.1% increase from the same period in 2022. India led the way with 79,774 tourists, marking a 43.7% growth, while China experienced a massive surge of 204.9%, with 37,164 arrivals in 2023.

    Robust gains in the Middle East

    The Middle East witnessed a robust increase, with 54,339 arrivals in the January to December 2023 period, reflecting a substantial 33.7% growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022. Notably, South Africa received 16,351 arrivals from Saudi Arabia, marking a noteworthy 42.6% increase, while the United Arab Emirates saw a remarkable 110% increase with 6,511 arrivals compared to 2022.

    South Africa's tourism industry celebrates these unprecedented figures, highlighting the nation's growing allure on the global stage.

    Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille expressed delight at the impressive numbers from the African continent and highlighted the strategic decisions that contributed to the growth in specific markets.

    She said: "Kenya’s remarkable performance can be attributed to the strategic decision by government to simplify the visa regime in 2023 as well as targeted and effective insights-driven marketing campaigns."

    "This recovery can be attributed to consistent efforts to showcase South Africa as a welcoming, responsible tourism destination, highlighting experiences that align with intrepid, green economy conscious travellers," the Minister said.

    Minister de Lille emphasised the charm and magnetism of South Africa as a tourism destination, with specific mention of the reopening of the Chinese market and the resumption of direct flight routes in 2023.

    Looking ahead, Minister de Lille emphasised the need to unlock barriers such as visa regulations and limited air access and airlift for sustained growth.

    The Minister also expressed commitment to working with partners and government colleagues to facilitate policy and regulation revisions.

    Read more: tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, tourism and travel
    NextOptions


    Related

    SA tourism industry outraged by sudden visa renewal changes
    SA tourism industry outraged by sudden visa renewal changes
    8 hours
    Source: Bob Adams via
    FlySafair introduces direct flights from Cape Town to Kruger National Park
    10 hours
    Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Radisson Hotel Group
    Radisson Hotel Group expands Tim Cordon's role to include SEAP region
    1 day
    #BizTrends2024: Unveiling key trends in the travel and tourism sector
    #BizTrends2024: Unveiling key trends in the travel and tourism sector
     2 days
    Source: Africa's Travel Indaba
    Registration now open for Africa's Travel Indaba 2024
    2 days
    Record-breaking 2023 propels Cape Town Tourism's innovative 'Glocal' initiative
    Record-breaking 2023 propels Cape Town Tourism's innovative 'Glocal' initiative
    26 Jan 2024
    Marius van der Ham, General Manager, Air France-KLM, East and Southern Africa, Nigeria and Ghana
    Airlines to embrace value-added strategies for post-pandemic prosperity
     25 Jan 2024
    SA's business events sector set to surge with Meetings Africa 2024
    SA's business events sector set to surge with Meetings Africa 2024
    25 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz