    Afda students and alumni top Loeries Official Rankings 2023

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by AFDA
    12 Feb 2024
    12 Feb 2024
    The Loeries Official Rankings is a useful and independent measure of who’s doing what and who’s doing it the best in the industry, across Africa and the Middle East.
    Afda students and alumni top Loeries Official Rankings 2023

    The Loeries Official Rankings include the rankings of the leading brands, agencies, production companies and people creating work that is making an impact in the lives of consumers across Africa and the Middle East (AME). The rankings are compiled from the wins achieved by the industry at the Loeries Awards and are the only rankings that inform the global WARC Rankings.

    Afda Durban honours students Leandros Brown and Daniel Howells, directors of the award-winning live action film, Winterslaap, were ranked second and third respectfully in the Student Rankings.

    Afda Oscar-winning alumnus, Tristan Holmes is ranked at number one in the Animator Rankings, number two in the Film Director Rankings and at number three in the Editor Rankings.

    Afda alumnus Adam Bentel takes the number one spot in the Cinematographer Rankings for a third consecutive year with fellow alumni Pierre de Villiers picking up the fourth spot, and Trevor Calverey the fifth.

    Afda alumnus Adam Thal, co-founder of The Star Films Company took the number three spot in the Producer Rankings and Star Films took the number four spot in the Production Company-Film Rankings.

    Congratulations to all the Afda students and alumni and a round of applause for the host of Afda alumni ranked in the Top 20 not mentioned above.

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals


      AFDA
      AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.

