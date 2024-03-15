Industries

    ACA Intern Programme: Nurturing future talents in collaboration with MICT SETA

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    15 Mar 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) is pleased to provide an update on its internship programme, enabled through its collaboration with advertising schools, member agencies and the MICT SETA, a key player in developing skills within the sector, working collaboratively with industry stakeholders to ensure a well-trained and dynamic workforce.
    The ACA's Education Tribe, in cooperation with the schools and MICT SETA, is committed to developing a structured, integrated approach to key skill development in our ever-evolving profession. With a primary focus on job creation and skills transfer in South Africa, the Education Tribe continues to contribute significantly to the industry's growth and sustainability.

    Lebo Sethole, ACA Education Tribe chair, expressed the significance of the programme, stating, "Our objectives align with the industry's need for a structured, integrated approach to skills development. By working closely with advertising schools and the MICT SETA, we aim to create a positive impact on job creation, transformation in the industry and skills transfer within South Africa."

    The current cohort of graduates commenced their internship journey in July 2023, a platform for 10 talented individuals to gain hands-on experience in various facets of working within an ad agency, including account management, copywriting, social media management, and design among others.

    As a result of the funding secured by the ACA, each intern receives a monthly stipend, and agencies retain the option to augment this amount at their discretion, demonstrating the ACA's dedication to nurturing emerging talent without imposing financial strains on agencies.

    Monitoring and feedback sessions are conducted by both the SETA and Charlton Philiso, ACA Internship Programme Project Manager on an ongoing basis. Charlton reports very positive feedback from interns, agency mentors, and leaders, emphasising the program's success in providing valuable insights and experiences.

    "The interns have expressed their gratitude for the immersive learning experience, and agencies have been equally pleased with the fresh perspectives and energy these young professionals bring to the workplace," says Charlton Philiso, ACA Internship Programme project manager.

    The 2023 interns and their respective institutions and agencies are as follows:

    • Mpumelelo Matunda - Varsity College, Ebony&Ivory
    • Qama Mjali - IIE, Ebony&Ivory
    • Wakhile Qgwetha - AFDA, Ebony&Ivory
    • Precious Bakang Modipane - Wits University, GCIS
    • Lebogang Mashilo - IIE, GCIS
    • Masimbonge Nomfundo Mkhwanazi - University of KwaZulu-Natal, MetropolitanRepublic
    • Sandisiwe Mnguni - UNISA, MetropolitanRepublic
    • Mpho Moloi - Red and Yellow, VML SA
    • Nolwazi Portia Mavuso - University of Free State, VML SA
    • Sphiwe Dube - Umuzi Academy, VML SA

    In support of continuing to develop young talent and provide beneficial opportunities to its member agencies, the ACA has continued its engagement with the MICT SETA. To this end the ACA has applied for the funding of an additional 40 interns for the 2024 intake, reflective of its ongoing dedication to expanding the programme's positive impact on both students and agencies.

    “The ACA awaits final approval of funding for the upcoming intake of interns as this is a larger intake. We look forward to the positive implications this will have on the industry and participating agencies. The continued support from the MICT SETA confirms our collective commitment to shaping a robust future for the advertising sector,” concludes Sethole.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.

