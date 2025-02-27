Absa celebrates 1 year anniversary of Your Story Matters brand repositioning

Celebrating the first anniversary of Absa’s brand repositioning, with a stronger-than-ever commitment to empathy and human-centred banking.

Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa

One year ago, Absa introduced 'Your Story Matters', a bold and human-centred brand positioning reaffirming its commitment to seeing and empowering customers beyond transactions. Today, as Absa celebrates this anniversary, this was never just a tagline. It is a purpose-driven commitment embedded in every decision, initiative, and interaction, shaping the bank’s journey forward.

This brand positioning was designed to celebrate the diverse narratives that shape our communities, and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary. A bold promise rooted in human-centred empathy, and intuitive, seamless and integrated customer experience, has driven a significant uplift in brand resonance, with customers across Africa embracing our message and making it their own.

Over the past two years, which includes a preparatory phase under the theme 'My Bank Does That', as well as the brand positioning launch of 'Your Story Matters', Absa Group’s brand consideration has grown by close to 15%, with most markets outperforming their expected markers. This success underscores the power of authentic storytelling and the deep emotional connection it fosters between Absa and its audiences. Moreover, this strategic shift has boosted our brand value as measured by Brand Finance by an estimated R700m, signalling not just immediate gains but also the promise of enduring growth.

Sydney Mbhele, Absa’s group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer says: “Following the successful launch of our brand positioning, 'Your Story Matters,' last year, we are thrilled to see a remarkable surge in brand consideration and customer engagement across our pan-African markets. This positioning campaign has not only redefined our connection with consumers but has also solidified our brand as a trusted and relatable voice in the region. Our customers have spoken, and their stories have become the heartbeat of our brand.”

This commitment is evident not only in the stories Absa tells but in how it empowers them: through its products, commitment to corporate citizenship initiatives, and unwavering focus on customer experience, grounded on their needs.

“Rooted in Africa, we take pride in our heritage and ability to navigate the uniquely pan-African landscape. Every individual has a story that matters – stories that shape communities, drive progress, and build a better tomorrow. At Absa, we recognise that each journey is unique, which is why we put our customers at the heart of everything we do,” continues Mbhele.

From amplifying the voices of female athletes and championing gender diversity in sports and business, to equipping young entrepreneurs with financial literacy and SME support, Absa remains committed to unlocking opportunities that matter.

At the forefront of financial inclusion, Absa continues to introduce innovative solutions like ChatWallet and Absa Mobi Tap, expanding access to seamless banking across Africa. By combining cutting-edge digital offerings with a strong physical presence, the bank ensures customers can engage with its services in the way that best suits them.

With operations in 12 African countries and representative offices in five strategic markets, Absa understands its customers’ diverse needs – whether they embrace digital convenience or prefer in-branch engagement.

“Stories hold no value if they are not shared, strategies mean nothing if they are not implemented, and seem hollow if not matched by the customer experience. This year, we will not only continue telling stories, but we will also create them through our continually improving human-centred experience,” adds Mbhele.

Building on our year of success and as part of our ongoing commitment to being a 'Force for Good', Absa has dedicated significant resources to directly combat the youth unemployment crisis in South Africa. With a strategic investment of over R1.5bn over the past five years to empower communities to proudly say, ‘I grew it’; Absa has through education, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and employability empowered 1.7 million people with the necessary skills and opportunities for sustainable growth.

“As we continue to amplify the voices of our customers, we remain committed to creating meaningful experiences that reflect the richness of African culture and identity. The 'Your Story Matters' campaign is more than a slogan – it’s a movement that celebrates the power of every individual’s journey. Achieving greatness means pushing ourselves beyond what we know and what we’ve done before. It means innovating, collaborating, and bringing Your Story Matters to life in ways that inspire and empower our clients,” concludes Mbhele.

To experience Absa's customer-focused approach and explore the bank's wide range of services, please visit its website at www.absa.africa.

