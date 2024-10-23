8 Cannes Lions! Insights from working on a global award-winning campaign

When Paresh Shookan of Neto & Shookan got the call to work on a new creative campaign for Coca-Cola, Every Coca-Cola is Welcome, he knew it would be a remarkable journey. He also knew that with a concept like this, that the campaign was going to be a global success. To be successful, this campaign relied on local executions, real stories and authenticity. And this is what the agile duo of producer Paresh Shookan and photographer Kgomotso Neto do best. Add documentary-style videographer Eldon van Aswegen to the mix, and you have an incredible team who made the South African contribution to the global campaign, featuring South African artists with artwork from three South African spaza shops, come to life. ​

Produced as an international collaboration across VML’s global network, the global campaign went right to the top, winning eight Cannes Lions awards – three gold Lions, four silver Lions and a bronze at this year’s Cannes Festival of Creativity. Coca-Cola noticed that interpretations of its iconic logo were being painted on walls and signs outside spaza shops around the world and decided to embrace it. ​The result is a beautiful campaign that celebrates Coca-Cola’s diverse customers and how entrenched the brand is in so many cultures.

VML’s head of production, Wendy Machanik, was able to hand-pick the team to work on the campaign. Having collaborated extensively with Neto & Shookan before, they were her top choice. "I was able to choose the team, which was very bespoke, and they helped me create amazing content. The feedback we got was that the South African content was very engaging and well shot.”

Photographer Kgomotso Neto of NETO+SHOOKAN shooting Coke-Creations

No stranger to working on big brands, Neto & Shookan has worked for Hollard, DSTV, Kellogg’s, Vodacom, Standard Bank and Naspers, to name a few, but this is the first truly global campaign to harness their combined talents. Paresh Shookan produced the project, ensuring it ran smoothly from start to finish. “It’s all about bringing together the right creatives. Big agencies often work with agile, smaller production houses like ours, cherry picking according to the task at hand. While we may not be up there on the stage at Cannes, small teams like ours all over the world were such a vital part of pulling this together. At the end of the day, creativity wins.”

Machanik and her team embarked on a scouting mission across South Africa to discover potential creators of 'Coke-Creations', ultimately selecting three artists and shop-owners. Their final selection included two Coke-Creations from the Western Cape and two from Johannesburg. Among the chosen were Baraka Shop in Paarl, owned by Abdulah, which featured an expressive creation by artist John Mensah. Another selection was the Ambush Gedi Shop, owned by Ambush Ayala, showcasing a unique Coke-Creation by artist Zwai Mzwan. Featured in Johannesburg was Appetite Palace in Orlando Soweto, owned by Tebogo Kawunta, adorned with a captivating Coke-Creation by artist Philani Dladla. Completing the selection was Philani Mdluli’s shop in Jeppestown.

The process of capturing perfectly pitched creative was not without its challenges, says Shookan: "Working in three diverse locations under tight deadlines can pose logistical hurdles, requiring meticulous planning and well-timed coordination. Chaperones played a crucial role in these situations, not only for safety and navigation but also in building rapport with local stakeholders, ensuring that the production remained respectful and responsive to community dynamics. The team was pushed to innovate and adapt to make sure we delivered resonant and impactful campaign."

Shookan shares three key aspects that enabled them to authentically capture the essence of their subjects within their communities. ​

​​

​Leveraging local expertise: One of the most significant insights is the importance of having a 'stringer' or local contact. “This individual, deeply rooted in the community, provided accurate information and guidance, and helped us to ensure that we aligned with local customs and rules. This relationship fosters mutual respect and understanding, paving the way for smoother interactions and more genuine storytelling,”

Embracing authenticity: Shookan says the biggest learning from this documentary shoot was the necessity to remain true to the campaign’s concept by capturing subjects in their most natural state, or truest form. This meant photographing locations, shop owners, and artists without any in-camera dressing, alterations or enhancements that felt unnatural or too 'ad-land'. By doing so, the essence of the environment and its people is preserved, ensuring that the final product is authentic and impactful.

Seamless integration: Another pivotal aspect is the effort to minimise disruption during filming. Blending seamlessly into the local environment allowed the team to capture images and footage that genuinely reflect the community's character. “This approach respects the daily life of the community and enhances the authenticity of the visual content, providing a true-to-life portrayal that resonates with audiences.”

Photographer Kgomotso Neto says: "Creating the perfect shots for this campaign was an exhilarating experience. The vibrant creativity and authenticity of these South African artists and the character of the shop owners made my job not only easier but so fulfilling. Each subject brought their own unique story and flair, allowing us to capture the true essence of our culture. It’s this genuine spirit that resonates so powerfully in our work and connects with audiences around the globe."

These shop owners and artists are now featured in a campaign that includes global billboards, print and television advertising as well as video interviews shared on social media. Selected designs were featured on cans, with the Baraka Shop Coke-Creation now on Coca-Cola cans around the world.

"The Coca-Cola brand is such an ingrained part of every culture and is recreated in such creative ways," Shookan concludes. "Being part of a campaign that celebrates these creative reinterpretations through the lens of our rich South African culture while amplifying the voices of local artists has been an amazing experience. It’s a reminder that creativity knows no borders and that when we collaborate, we can create something truly extraordinary. We’re honoured to have played a role in bringing this vision to life."



