Runs in the Family wins Best South African Feature Film at the Durban International Film Festival

Howard Audio is thrilled to hear that Runs in the Family has been awarded the Best South African Feature Film at the Durban International Film Festival. Howard Audio performed the audio post production on the film. Working closely with director Ian Gabriel, our head of audio - Paul Theodorou crafted the films' audio assisted by Thando Magwaza.

And what a special film this is from Ian - Runs in the Family is a queer-positive comedy about father and son (and mother) relationships. But the amazing aspect of the film is the real life father and son combo of director Ian Gabriel and transgender son - writer/actor Gabe Gabriel. Written by Gabe - he also stars in the film as River opposite Ace Bhatti (who played Freddie Mercury’s father in Bohemian Rhapsody with Diaan Lawrenson and Rob van Vuuren also starring.

Runs in the Family will screen later this month as the selected closing film for the Vancouver International Film Festival @queerfilmfest.

