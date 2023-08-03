Industries

Women's Month

Empowering narratives: Unveiling the unstoppable Women with Purpose

3 Aug 2023
By:Dineo Mathebula, Issued by: Urban Brew Studios
"I have one thing in common with the emerging black nations of Africa: We both have voices, and we are discovering what we can do with them." Mama Miriam Makeba.
Empowering narratives: Unveiling the unstoppable Women with Purpose

Today's generation of women are actively embracing and leading conversations across different platforms – addressing all sorts of issues pertaining to the advancement of women and solutions on how we can break out and transform our spaces and society.

The move towards telling real stories about the contribution women have made to building our nation, historically and in this generation is a seed that we must be intentional about planting, to forge a better path for the generations to come.

As Women's Month unfolds, it is a time of deep reflection and celebration for all of us involved in the Urban Brew Studios production of the groundbreaking television talk show, Women With Purpose.

"As One Gospel, we take great pride in our commitment to delivering content that deeply resonates with our viewers. With the highly anticipated launch of Season 3 of Women With Purpose, we are delighted to announce that this season will consist of 12 episodes. This decision comes as a response to positive feedback from our audience, affirming the show's ability to connect with viewers on a profound level. As a channel, we see women's issues and discussions not focused only on August for Women's Month, but beyond. This season also promises to offer exciting, enlightening, and authentic discussions" says Yandiswa Nkonde, channel head for One Gospel.

Hosted by the phenomenal television and radio broadcaster, Rorisang Thandekiso, the show has emerged as a powerful platform, amplifying the voices of women from diverse backgrounds and showcasing their resilience, strength, and determination. It is a privilege to be part of a team that believes in the transformative power of storytelling, recognising the immense value of sharing these narratives of triumph, inspiration, and faith.

Dineo Mathebula
Dineo Mathebula

This new season will delve into the core of these women's perspectives and journeys to unearth the challenges that they have faced and the life lessons they have learnt. By sharing their experiences, we hope that viewers will receive a roadmap for navigating similar paths that remind them that they too can overcome the impossible and unapologetically live out their purpose.

The round table discussions range from how women can redefine the standards of beauty for themselves, unpacking who the Proverbs 31 woman is in today's society, how the church can better serve Gen Z's and millennials, dissecting the art of networking in business, among other conversations – these with guests such as Hulisani Ravele, Nambitha-Ben Mazwi, Wanda Baloyi, Nizenande Machi, Ntokozo Mazibuko, Innocent Sadiki, among many other women powerhouses.

The appetite for local content continues to grow
The appetite for local content continues to grow

By , Issued by Urban Brew Studios 6 Jul 2023

"Women With Purpose provides a platform for black women to dive into issues in their womanhood citing religion and other factors that bind the conversation. This show is special and educational because women can resonate and see themselves in these discussions. Women With Purpose is a dam of inspiration that never stops flowing," says Urban Brew Studio's creative producer, Mamohau Kekana.

Women With Purpose premieres on Sunday, 6 August at 8.30pm on One Gospel, DStv Channel 331, and will also be available on DStv Catch Up.

Stay tuned.

Urban Brew Studios
Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
Read more: women's month, Urban Brew, Rorisang Thandekiso, Yandiswa Nkonde

