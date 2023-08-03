Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BrandMappTopco MediaMultiChoicePrimedia BroadcastingHoward AudioUrban Brew StudiosSmart MediaRocketseedCatchwordsAWIEFDNA Brand ArchitectsIMC ConferenceJacaranda FMDentsuInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Streaming News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


MTN and Disney+ launch mobile plan

3 Aug 2023
MTN, and Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, have announced the launch of a mobile plan for Disney+ in South Africa.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

MTN will offer a bundle to its customers who sign up for a Disney+ Mobile Plan at the cost of R49. Paying for that bundle with their airtime or adding it to their bill, they will get 500MB of free streaming data per month. MTN will also offer its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass that will include 2GB of streaming data for R59 per month.

Entertainment

Plans are in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers. The Disney+ Mobile Plan with MTN will offer viewers the same access to Disney+’s vast catalogue of content from the streamer’s iconic brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as general entertainment from Star.

The ad launched on Monday.
#BehindtheCampaign: MTN backs the Bokke in musical campaign

1 day ago

Using mobile phones and tablets, subscribers will have access to features such as SD data-saver streaming, as well as including the feature for parents to set kids profiles to access age-appropriate content.

Jason Probert, MTN SA general manager for digital services said: “We are proud to enter into this agreement with Disney+ as we collaborate to offer South Africans world class entertainment on the go. "

Choices

Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company added: “Disney+ joining forces with MTN gives South African subscribers another way to access our vast selection of blockbuster films, iconic series and brand-new Disney+ Original titles at home or on the move, giving more streaming choices than ever before.”

Customers will have access to newly released films and series, including Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson, the smash box office hit Avatar: The Way of Water, the Disney+ Original anthology series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, as well as the hit original comedy series Only Murders in the Building, with The Kardashians, The Simpsons and back seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 and Black-ish.

NextOptions
Read more: MTN, streaming, TV, Disney+

Related

The ad launched on Monday.
#BehindtheCampaign: MTN backs the Bokke in musical campaign1 day ago
Kampala, Uganda. Source: Keith Kasaija/Unsplash
MTN launches first 5G network in Uganda28 Jul 2023
Source: © PRovoke Media PRovoke Media's Influence 100 features a number of South African communicators
South African communicators feature on PRovoke Media's Influence 100 2023 list14 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Radio, as a medium, is still dominant and resilient
Latest Rams show radio still dominant7 Jul 2023
Source:
Spotify data: GenZs are listening to Mnike at supper time7 Jul 2023
Source: Bradwin Roper, chief financial services officer at MTN.
MTN's MoMo platform drives financial services transformation5 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf MTN SA is sponsoring journalism bursaries in support of South African media industry
MTN SA sponsors journalism bursaries supporting small communities5 Jul 2023
Teboho Mahlatsi has been instrumental in local TV and film production. Source: Bomb Productions.
Shaka Ilembe and Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi passes away4 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz