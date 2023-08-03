MTN and Disney+ launch mobile plan

MTN, and Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, have announced the launch of a mobile plan for Disney+ in South Africa.

MTN will offer a bundle to its customers who sign up for a Disney+ Mobile Plan at the cost of R49. Paying for that bundle with their airtime or adding it to their bill, they will get 500MB of free streaming data per month. MTN will also offer its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass that will include 2GB of streaming data for R59 per month.

Entertainment

Plans are in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers. The Disney+ Mobile Plan with MTN will offer viewers the same access to Disney+’s vast catalogue of content from the streamer’s iconic brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as general entertainment from Star.

Using mobile phones and tablets, subscribers will have access to features such as SD data-saver streaming, as well as including the feature for parents to set kids profiles to access age-appropriate content.

Jason Probert, MTN SA general manager for digital services said: “We are proud to enter into this agreement with Disney+ as we collaborate to offer South Africans world class entertainment on the go. "

Choices

Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company added: “Disney+ joining forces with MTN gives South African subscribers another way to access our vast selection of blockbuster films, iconic series and brand-new Disney+ Original titles at home or on the move, giving more streaming choices than ever before.”

Customers will have access to newly released films and series, including Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson, the smash box office hit Avatar: The Way of Water, the Disney+ Original anthology series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, as well as the hit original comedy series Only Murders in the Building, with The Kardashians, The Simpsons and back seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 and Black-ish.