Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Newspapers Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Rejuvenation of local print media

Issued by: Spark Media
Contrary to popular belief, local papers are healthy and thriving. People anticipate the arrival of their local paper delivery on a weekly basis and have been delighted with the growing array of inserts and the innovative ways brands are using this media.


The Rosebank Killarney Gazette demonstrated a myriad of print insert products recently – from the impressive insert jacket, to an A4 and A3 single sheet insert, a PowerWrap and an eight-page feature insert with an interactive competition by Canon. Readers were thrilled with the range of advertising and were captured by the brands using these different formats.


“A huge advantage of using print innovation products, and even inserts and competition elements in our papers, is they encourage people to touch and feel your brand and increase the potential to keep the information in the home for longer,” says sales director of Spark Media, Olav Westphal.

The print order of the Rosebank Killarney Gazette has increased from 27,000 to 40,000 copies effective 26 May to incorporate areas that were previously part of the Joburg East Express and North Eastern Tribune areas, thus expanding its footprint.

Spark Media

Spark Media, a division of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd is an advertising and media-solutions, sales company. We represent Caxton-owned local newspapers, as well as selected independent publications in sub-Saharan Africa. We offer solutions that focus on location-targeted content.

Spark Media's press office

Spark MediaIntroducing a world-class traditional and digital media sales house. NAB and Habari have combined their specialist skills to create a new offering: A world class media sales company offering a multitude of cross-channel media opportunities. Providing data and intelligence to help grow your brands. Delivering explosive brand value through insights that ignite.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Caxton, Canon, SPARK Media

Related

Spark MediaThe importance of marketing during a pandemic8 Jun 2020
The 'new normal' of media spend in a Covid-19 world18 May 2020
In demand: Bold new strategies for a brave new world14 May 2020
BREAKING: Caxton's board decides to close its magazine division5 May 2020
Spark MediaCaxton commercial printers reopen4 May 2020
Spark MediaIs attention the new media currency?24 Feb 2020
Sports sponsorship market to record strongest growth [report]28 Jan 2020
5 steps to becoming a smarter target marketer8 Nov 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz