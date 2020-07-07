Joe Public United's Xolisa Dyeshana to speak at One Club's "Advertising Around the World" panel

"Advertising Around the World: New Business in a New Business", a special panel with seven top global creative leaders, including four One Club Board members, will take place on Zoom on 14 July 2020. The panel will include Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO/Partner, Joe Public United Johannesburg and One Club international board member, and will be led by Susan Credle, global CCO, FCB Global and chairperson of The One Club board of directors.