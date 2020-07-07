Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Joe Public United's Xolisa Dyeshana to speak at One Club's "Advertising Around the World" panel

"Advertising Around the World: New Business in a New Business", a special panel with seven top global creative leaders, including four One Club Board members, will take place on Zoom on 14 July 2020. The panel will include Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO/Partner, Joe Public United Johannesburg and One Club international board member, and will be led by Susan Credle, global CCO, FCB Global and chairperson of The One Club board of directors.
Chief creative officer/partner at Joe Public, Xolisa Dyeshana.

Covid-19 infection levels and business conditions vary widely in different parts of the world. These creative leaders will reveal how their agencies have adapted so far, their plans for reopening offices, and how they are adjusting to critical challenges such as new business and recruiting.

The “Advertising Around the World” panel of creatives leaders will be led by Susan Credle, Global CCO, FCB Global and chairperson of The One Club board of directors.

Other participants include:
  • Ruth Chao, founder/creative director, RCS Hong Kong
  • Margaret Johnson, CCO/partner, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners San Francisco, One Club board member
  • Tommy Means, partner, Mekanism Chicago
  • Anna Qvennerstedt, creative senior partner/chairman of the board, Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg, One Club international board member
  • Jason Romeyko, Worldwide ECD, Serviceplan Munich

“Advertising Around the World: New Business in a New Business” will take place on Zoom on 14 July 2020 at 12:00 pm EDT, free for One Club members and $10. for non-members. Please go here to register.
