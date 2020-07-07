The Nedbank IMC 2020 virtual conference gains traction

With less than a month until the virtual Nedbank IMC 2020, the organisers of the marketing event are excited about the take-up of the new format. The first-of-its-kind marketing conference in South Africa will take place virtually on Friday, 24 July 2020.
”When we decided to go digital, we were curious to see how the market would respond. But it seems the premium event, with its world-class lineup, is as enticing as ever,” says Dale Hefer, IMC CEO.
The conference is being screened live via green screen studios in Johannesburg, Cape Town and London. The format remains the 15-minute Ted Talk style that the conference has become known for. “There will be no death by webinar with this conference,” says Hefer.
Nthabiseng Matshekga, executive head: Nedbank Group Marketing
The theme of the conference this year has been updated to Marketing works. More than ever. Work it. Delegates can look forward to watching top local and international marketing thought leaders presenting on the day.
The original ticket price was reduced to R2,950, excluding VAT, and delegates who paid in full will be refunded the difference. However, most delegates have used their refunds to buy additional tickets.
“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone online in what is set to be a ground-breaking South African conference,” says Nthabiseng Matshekga, executive head: Nedbank Group Marketing and one of the 18 speakers to present on the day.
The Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
