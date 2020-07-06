Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

A Cape Town Midday Report

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
As the clock strikes midday in Cape Town on Monday, 6 July, the CapeTalk audience will hear a familiar voice when Lester Kiewit starts his new role as host of the popular current affairs show, The Midday Report.

Lester Kiewit, a seasoned journalist, was lured back into radio in 2018 by the station to host the acclaimed night-time show, Tonight with Lester Kiewit. The CapeTalk audience has fallen in love with Kiewit’s wit, heart and informed conversations about local news and city-related matters.

It is for these reasons Kiewit will be sliding in behind the microphone of the iconic Midday Report programme, previously simulcast. The Midday Report with 702 will be hosted by Mandy Wiener and Kiewit will speak exclusively to the Cape Town audience.

Kiewit’s journalistic pedigree is unmatched, with over 16 years’ experience – most recently as The Mail & Guardian’s Cape Town correspondent. His approach to talk radio combines natural storytelling and exploring hard news. This homegrown, guy-next-door will talk big stories, interesting Cape Town news and share his fresh take on current affairs during this noon ‘power-hour’.

“For more than 15 years, we have shared (or simulcast) part of our daytime programming with Johannesburg-based sister station 702. As of Monday, 6 July, the station’s daytime offering will be solely produced and created by the CapeTalk team. We are going live and local, Lester being an essential addition to our daytime lineup,” said CapeTalk station manager Tessa van Staden.

New Midday Report on CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit commented: “The Midday Report will be the one hour you can’t miss. I will focus on the biggest regional, national and global news stories, sometimes with a twist. I look forward to offering our listeners an hour-long show that delivers a deftly news punch.”

CapeTalk’s new daytime, weekday lineup to take effect from 6 July 2020:

Monday to Friday lineup:

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
6am to 9am

Today with Kieno Kammies
9amto 12pm

Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12pm to 1pm

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
1pm to 3pm

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Show
3pm to 6pm

Tune into the new Midday Report, Monday to Friday at 12pm (noon) on CapeTalk 567AM or DSTV channel 885.

Visit www.capetalk.co.za for more information.

Primedia Broadcasting's press office

Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: 702, Mail & Guardian, DStv, radio, Cape Talk, radio in South Africa, South African radio

Related

YFM 99.2Women are in the driving seat as mix DJs on YFM3 days ago
YFM 99.2Petula El-Kindiy lands a new show on YFM after submitting a demo last year29 Jun 2020
Primedia BroadcastingNedbank teams up with Primedia's 702 and CapeTalk to ignite small-business ideas25 Jun 2020
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy Johannesburg and Ogilvy Cape Town among Cannes Top 5 most creative agencies of the decade23 Jun 2020
Fox Networks GroupThe champs are back, and they're ready to chomp!23 Jun 2020
Urban Brew Studios#OneGospelReimagined23 Jun 2020
Jacaranda FMNo rates increase for East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM19 Jun 2020
Free online learning with Udemy through DStv20 May 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz