A Cape Town Midday Report

As the clock strikes midday in Cape Town on Monday, 6 July, the CapeTalk audience will hear a familiar voice when Lester Kiewit starts his new role as host of the popular current affairs show, The Midday Report.
Lester Kiewit, a seasoned journalist, was lured back into radio in 2018 by the station to host the acclaimed night-time show, Tonight with Lester Kiewit. The CapeTalk audience has fallen in love with Kiewit’s wit, heart and informed conversations about local news and city-related matters.
It is for these reasons Kiewit will be sliding in behind the microphone of the iconic Midday Report programme, previously simulcast. The Midday Report with 702 will be hosted by Mandy Wiener and Kiewit will speak exclusively to the Cape Town audience.
Kiewit’s journalistic pedigree is unmatched, with over 16 years’ experience – most recently as The Mail & Guardian’s Cape Town correspondent. His approach to talk radio combines natural storytelling and exploring hard news. This homegrown, guy-next-door will talk big stories, interesting Cape Town news and share his fresh take on current affairs during this noon ‘power-hour’.
“For more than 15 years, we have shared (or simulcast) part of our daytime programming with Johannesburg-based sister station 702. As of Monday, 6 July, the station’s daytime offering will be solely produced and created by the CapeTalk team. We are going live and local, Lester being an essential addition to our daytime lineup,” said CapeTalk station manager Tessa van Staden.
New Midday Report on CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit commented: “The Midday Report will be the one hour you can’t miss. I will focus on the biggest regional, national and global news stories, sometimes with a twist. I look forward to offering our listeners an hour-long show that delivers a deftly news punch.”
CapeTalk’s new daytime, weekday lineup to take effect from 6 July 2020:
Monday to Friday lineup:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto 6am to 9am
Today with Kieno Kammies 9amto 12pm
Midday Report with Lester Kiewit 12pm to 1pm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson 1pm to 3pm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Show 3pm to 6pm
Tune into the new Midday Report, Monday to Friday at 12pm (noon) on CapeTalk 567AM or DSTV channel 885.
