Meet M&M's new spokescandy Purple

For the first time in a decade, M&M's has introduced the brand's third female character and new spokescandy, Purple, designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity.

Expanding its iconic crew, this new addition allows the brand, a member of the Mars family of brands, to continue using its global platform to celebrate the power of fun and inspire more moments of happiness and belonging.

The brand’s third female character, Purple expresses herself authentically and embraces all that she is.

Known for her earnest self-expression, keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple’s charm and quirky nature.

Purple, a peanut character, joins her fellow six cast members, embodying acceptance, and authenticity, making her the literal embodiment of what the brand stands for.

Everyone, officially meet your new best friend. Want to get to know her better? Check it out here: https://t.co/Qp9KQ5HoSy pic.twitter.com/z0TKPzzMOS — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) September 28, 2022

“The introduction of our newest M&M’s spokescandy is the next chapter in our purpose journey. Her authentic charm, quirky nature and relatability adds to our cast of spokescandies as the brand continues to delight our fans with fun all while making an impact on the world, in a way only M&M’s can,” says Andrea Wright, marketing director for M&M’s South Africa.

New act

Fittingly for the new character’s first act, Purple released a song and music video that celebrates all voices, encouraging people around the world to embrace their authentic, and lovable selves.

“Entertainment is one of the brand’s most powerful tools to inspire moments of connection and fun,” says Wright.

Furthermore, the power of music has the inimitable ability to bring people together. With her debut song, Purple hopes that it will resonate with anyone who ever questioned who they are, but ultimately celebrates the conviction that being yourself is the best thing that you can be,” adds Wright.

Reflecting the world we live in

Representative of more than one-third of the world’s population, recent studies have found that Gen Z (individuals that are roughly 10 to 25 years old currently) greatly value individuality, inclusivity, and authenticity.

This also reflects our society’s greater appreciation for those who accept their true selves and embrace what makes them unique.

The M&M brand has leaned into these insights as it continues its mission to increase a sense of belonging for millions of people around the world.

“We are proud to be on a mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” says Wright.

Earlier this year we announced our global purpose through the M&M's FUNd Advisory Council, which consists of a group of experts that drive the brand’s programming of diversity, inclusivity and belonging around the world.

We’ve also modernised our beloved assets including our characters and so we are very excited to debut the newest member of the M&M’s cast to the world,” adds Wright.

Brown was the last character M&M’s introduced in 2012.