Will you be there? The Rand Show Spring Edition brings you a 6-day family fun spectacle with amazing prices up for grabs!

The wait is finally over! In just a few days we will be opening the highly anticipated Rand Show Spring edition at Fourways Mall.

Entry is at no charge, absolutely FREE! Bring along the whole family for a fun-filled day that will not leave holes in your pockets!



We open our doors every day of the show from 9am-7pm



We are a family friendly show. Be sure to expect lots of fun and games for both kids and adults.



Do not worry about long restaurant queues, we will be bringing the food to you! There will be lots of food trucks with a variety of food options to choose from. You definitely won't go hungry!



In true Rand Show style we will be bringing the rides to you. The amusement park can be found on the roof parking area of Fourways Mall.

After months of carefully planning and ensuring all Covid-19 protocols are adhered to - we are super excited to bring you the first ever entertainment and shopping experience Spring Edition, jam-packed with an awesome line-up of activities and activations. Our doors will officially be open from Wednesday, 22 September until Monday, 27 September 2021, and we are thrilled to announce that the show has officially sold out.We have added some exciting features to the show, bringing you the best of everything under one roof! You are guaranteed a fun-filled, top-class visitor experience.You can look forward to the following #RandShowSpringEditions exclusives; Art Jamming, Around The World Variety Show, Nutty Scientist, Kids Comedy Magic Show, Mumbai to Morroco Bollywood and Belly Dance Show, Mzansi Ballet, Junior Mr and Mrs Rand Show, Greatest Show Man Cirque Show and Traditional Dancers and many more. Every day will be an adventure!The experiences that await every member of the family are set to spark new passions and stir brand new sensations. We cannot wait to take you on a journey with us.A big thank you to all our exhibitors and our newest premium clients additions; Buco, Checkers, Jelly Tots, Vodacom, Anat, Panarottis, Chicken Licken, Reddam House, Kia, Floortech, Joburg tourism, Mattress people, Viva Gym, Lion Pride Estates, DNA Therapy, Sesli Blankets, Fuji Film to name a few.Here are some important facts you need to know about the show:You stand a chance to win one of the 7 Instax hampers by Fuji Film that will be up for grabs during the show. There will also be a few other awesome giveaways sponsored by Panarottis, Wickley Stakehouse, Tammy Taylor and many more. Do not miss out!The Rand Show Spring Edition brings you Joburg's family day out. We cannot wait to see you there!