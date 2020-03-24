Covid19: Brands get creative promoting social distancing

Image source: The Coca Cola Company.
South Africa will enter a nationwide lockdown for 21-days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa said...
Coke puts social distancing message in Times Square https://t.co/Bf3Nen1RXr pic.twitter.com/8dJPJf3TuL— Ad Age (@adage) March 23, 2020
Now more than ever, we are one team. #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/LRLhL4FwkG— Nike (@Nike) March 21, 2020
A little distance can go a long way in keeping our communities safe and healthy. Even in separation, we can all work together as one. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/2BuBOCD2Ud— McDonald's SA (@McDonalds_SA) March 22, 2020
In order to stand together, we need to stay apart.— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 23, 2020
Keep safe fam. �� pic.twitter.com/vmPdmxT1IO
In these trying times, we encourage all AXE men to give themselves and others a little space. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/V1ggDMnRb3— AXE South Africa (@AXE_SA) March 20, 2020
Help us flatten the curve. Wash your hands for 20 seconds. ��— Sanlam (@sanlam) March 23, 2020
Sanlam - keeping you in safe hands for over 100 years. #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/W5jbJW441f