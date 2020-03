Want instant branded content?

Our editors do the heavy lifting - curating, covering and commissioning high-value top-story and front-page news and you get the benefit of the exposure on these relevant business topics.



All you need to do is send a high-res logo and landing link, and exposure to Bizcommunity’s 490,000 readers via Biz Content Feature Reports is yours for the having - it’s like instant branded content.



Your logo will appear on:



On the top story image of each Content Feature

In industry newsletters

On a right-hand margin newsfeed

Via all social sharing

Special Section branding for one year

Searchable by hashtag

A curated Content Feature pdf report



moc.ytinummoczib@selas

This month, watch out for, the Content Feature Report which will offer a multi-industry presence, probing how new distributed public ledger technology will be changing the face of how we do business in Africa.This multi-industry feature will showcase the applications across energy, agriculture, land ownership, transport, healthcare, the environment and of course payments and finance.- The best value to start the year - your brand on the thought leader trend content from 200 contributors across 19 industry sectors in Africa and BizTrendsLIVE! event exposure. Possibly the best and most sought-after content sponsorship on the continent.Financial and investment opinion including the budget speechMulti-industry feature across Bizcommunity’s 19 industries probing how new distributed public ledger technologies will be changing the face of how we do business in Africa, across energy, agriculture, land ownership, transport, healthcare, the environment and of course payments and finance.Tech hubs burgeoning across the continent, African culture as a commodity, trade and connectivity opportunities. The Future is Africa Content Feature offers multi-industry run of site exposure.multi-industry run of site exposure with an emphasis on start-up and youth related focus.multi-industry run of site exposure with an emphasis on CSI and sustainability initiatives.- Start to the year empowered with everything you need to know about the changing world of work in our region, curated from recruiter industry experts.Beautifully curated as an easy holiday read. The top 20 most read articles, contributors and company news across 19 industry sectors. See more great sponsorship options on our rate card or contactto call for a unique proposal on how to associate your company or brand with Biz Content Features, Biz Event Coverage or Biz Portals.