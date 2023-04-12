Samsung Galaxy doing more to minimise environmental impact

With the newly launched Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 series, Samsung Galaxy is doing more to minimise its impact on the environment without compromising quality and aesthetic. All three models of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series are equipped with Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 for the screen and back cover - marking a new era of Samsung Galaxy's ultimate premium phone experience.

This Galaxy S23 series is the first to incorporate Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 – designed with incredibly durable glass, containing an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled content. These next Galaxy flagship smartphones will also be the first to deliver improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete. This series is therefore UL ECOLOGO® certified, meaning that the product has been certified for reduced environmental impact.

Equipping this series with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 has added heightened durability for long-term use. Every Galaxy S23 smartphone now also comes in redesigned packaging box made with 100% recycled paper.

You can now rest easy knowing that your phone is built for the long haul. In collaboration with Corning®, the Galaxy S23 series is made to be reliable for years to come with optimised durability and repairability.

Galaxy S23 Ultra continues to have a notably different build than Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Samsung’s reasoning for the models having different display styles is that last year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra combined the unrivalled power of the Note series with the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series requiring a slightly upgraded design.

This year, in response to consumer feedback, a newly shaped curvature on the display’s edge creates a larger and flatter surface area on Galaxy S23 Ultra. The S23 Ultra is now a smartphone that stands up to the physical demands of business. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 launched in November 20223.



By better surviving drops on rough surfaces like concrete, the world’s most abundant engineered material, it redefines tough for consumers and OEMs.

It puts a focus on the environment and has achieved an Environmental Claim Validation for containing an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled content, as validated by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). (Products bearing the UL Environmental Claim Validation Mark undergo routine audits and testing to retain their status).

With Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Corning’s Mobile Consumer Electronics business continues a legacy of innovation that includes its ground-breaking cover glasses as well as glass and optics for semiconductor products, which enhance performance, deliver new connectivity features, and support immersive user experiences with augmented reality and 3D sensing.

Justin Hume, vice president of MX Business at Samsung South Africa says; “The Galaxy S23 series makes living more sustainably easier and without compromise. It uses more recycled materials than any Galaxy smartphone. It is built to last with better durability and reliability, so consumers can now enjoy a premium Galaxy experience for as long as possible.

“This series is revolutionising how sustainability and innovation coincide. Building on Galaxy’s use of ocean-bound plastics, we have now added even more recycled materials to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including aluminium and glass.”

