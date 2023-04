A new report that seeks to generate a deeper understanding of the nature of conversations between men and women online with a view to engage online and to facilitate dialogues on attitudes, perceptions and practices on gender roles and expectations has been released by the Centre for Analytics and Behaviourial Change (CABC) as part of its HeCareZA programme.

The programme aims at engaging and supporting men to effectively promote gender equality, dismantle the cycle of gender discrimination and curtail the perpetration of Gender-based Violence (GBV) through online and offline dialogue facilitation.

This report is a follow-up to the first one released earlier this year, based on the organisation's analysis of public social media conversations.

Findings

Researchers found that:

Fatherhood remained an important focus area in the conversation, with varying opinions focused heavily on the relationship between separated parents and experiences of step-fatherhood.



Prominent influencer accounts continue to drive conversations on interactions between men and women and conceptions of masculinity.



The top topics of conversation in the month of February included the murder of two South African celebrities previously accused of abuse, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tebz” Motsoane.



These conversations focused on the absolvement of abuse allegations in death and as it relates to celebrity status, as well as perspectives on co-parenting, gendered behavioural roles and cultural norms and practices.



The murders of two young women, Ntokozo Xaba and Nosipho Msithini also spiked conversation around gender-based violence.

