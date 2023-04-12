Drive & Thrive: Master the strategy behind an impressive 84% growth in navigation clicks

A major player in the Southern African car rental industry confronted challenges with their online presence, despite being a significant market player with over 100 locations. With Location Bank's expertise, they turned things around and unlocked impressive growth.

By implementing a powerful and comprehensive strategy, we helped our client clean up their digital data, manage online listings, and engage with customers proactively.

The results? A dramatic increase in customer engagement and positive feedback:

81% increase in views



49% increase in website clicks



84% increase in navigation clicks



41% of customers praising exceptional service

Don't let online reputation challenges hold your business back. Discover how Location Bank's tailored approach can drive growth, success, and a loyal customer base for your business.





