SA's most-admired creative elevated to TBWA\ chief creative officer role for global client, adidas

As TBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrates its 40th anniversary last month, the agency is proud to announce that one of its most admired creative minds, Pete Khoury has been elevated to a new role within the TBWA family.

In a key leadership change, Khoury steps into the role of Global chief creative officer: adidas, operating out of TBWA\Neboko in Amsterdam from the end April 2023. The move comes after eight years as chief creative officer in South Africa.

Khoury’s departure from South African shores does not mean he is lost to the collective in South Africa. He will continue to act in a consulting capacity on the agency’s lead accounts in SA with the collective remaining focused on the future and committed to delivering world-class creativity, innovation and business intelligence for clients.

“This is an exciting time for TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and our collective across Africa. We already consider ourselves the most connected global collective and with Pete in his new role, will only open doors for our teams to work on iconic global brands. We are confident that Pete will continue to lead with the same level of passion and excellence as he has always done, and that his impact will continue to be felt as he works to connect Africa to the world,” says Denalane.

“Pete has played a vital role in TBWA\Hunt Lascaris’ growth and creative success, guiding the agency to the position of best individual agency in South Africa in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. While we will miss Pete around the place, this change is testament to the power of the TBWA network to enable global opportunities and access for our people,” adds Denalane.

The time for Africa is now as the continent pulses with energy that the rest of the world is still working towards.

– Pete Khoury

“It has always been very fulfilling for me to grow, teach and nurture talent throughout my career. Sharing my knowledge and filtering global trends through the lens of African realities has always created compelling, distinctive work for our clients. The time for Africa is now as the continent pulses with energy that the rest of the world is still working towards. I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and the TBWA Collective as a whole. In my evolved position I will continue to spearhead mutually beneficial opportunities for South Africa and the local TBWA Collective through my global lens to ensure that clients continue receiving the best possible service and solutions,” says Khoury, exiting chief creative officer at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.

“We will be replacing Pete with one of South Africa’s most talented and respected creative leaders and this appointment will be announced in the next few days. We wish Pete all the best in his new role and are excited to see the impact he will have on the global stage,” concludes Denalane.

