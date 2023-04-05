TikTok updates community guidelines

Source: © Cottonbro Studio pexels TikTok has refreshed Community Guidelines to take effect on 21 April

The Guidelines set the rules and standards for being a part of the TikTok community, and they apply to all aspects of the platform.

TikTok will provide additional training to their moderators in the coming months to help them enforce these updated rules and standards effectively as they roll out.

Some fundamental changes

Some fundamental changes include advancing their rules for how they treat synthetic media, adding 'tribe' as a protected attribute in their hate speech and hateful behaviour policies, and providing more detail about their work to protect civic and election integrity.

TikTok has overhauled how they organise its rules thematically into different topic areas. For each of these areas, such as Behavioral & Mental Health, they explain briefly what they don't allow, then provide more details, such as definitions and the range of actions they might take.

They have also laid out the four pillars of their approach to moderation:

Removing violative content.



Age-restricting mature content.

Making content ineligible for recommendation in the For You feed that isn't appropriate for a broad audience.

Empowering the community with information, tools, and resources to stay in control of their experience.

Enforcement strategy

TikTok's update to their Community Guidelines also expands on their enforcement strategy by sharing more information about the actions they take against accounts that violate their rules, explaining the considerations they take into account when enforcing their rules based on public interests, and including more detail about how they use informational labels, warnings, and opt-in screens.

Community principles

As part of this update, TikTok has also shared its Community Principles for the first time.

These principles are based on the company's commitment to upholding human rights and are aligned with international legal frameworks. They guide the company's decisions about how they moderate content, with the aim of being fair, protecting human dignity, and balancing freedom of expression with preventing harm.

Consulting with organisations

TikTok consulted over 100 organisations from around the world as well as members of their community, to inform the most comprehensive update to their Community Guidelines to date.

The input they received helped them strengthen their rules and respond to new threats and potential harms. TikTok has shared these refreshed Community Guidelines with their community to offer more transparency about their rules and how they enforce them.

They believe everyone deserves to feel safe online and that feeling safe is vital to unlocking imagination and creative expression. TikTok will continue to invest in its work to keep its platform a safe, inclusive, and authentic home for its global community.