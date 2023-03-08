Joe Biden takes further steps to ban TikTok in US

The Biden administration has supported a bipartisan bill that would give the American government the power to ban TikTok in the US.

According to reports the bill was introduced by 12 members of the Senate. This bill would allow US President Joe Biden to ban technologies touted as a threat to national security by the US Commerce Department.

The US government and its law enforcement agencies have said that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, could potentially be used to spy on its citizens, download sensitive personal data, and manipulate public opinion.

“Today, the threat that everyone is talking about is TikTok, and how it could enable surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party, or facilitate the spread of malign influence campaigns in the US,” said Senator Mark Warner said in a statement.

TikTok is used by more than 100 million US citizens and has repeatedly said it would not share personal data with the Chinese government.