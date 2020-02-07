Mobile Company news South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Vicinity Media 2019 - The year in location

Issued by: Vicinity Media
2019 was a big growth year for Vicinity Media. We ran close to 2,000 campaigns, drove over two-and-a-half million customers to store (yes, we actually 'saw' them in store) and collected over two billion first-party location data points. This year we'll be harnessing that data for our clients and agency partners. See the other highlights in the infographic below:


Vicinity Media's press office

Vicinity Media Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

How to stay on top of the events game with digital marketing

By Maxime Rosenwald, Issued by GL events South Africa

What is happening in 2020?

By Richard Lord

Vicinity Media 2019 - The year in location

Issued by Vicinity Media

Reed Exhibitions South Africa walks away with 25 wins at the Roar Awards

Issued by Reed Exhibitions

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.