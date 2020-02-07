Vicinity Media 2019 - The year in location

2019 was a big growth year for Vicinity Media. We ran close to 2,000 campaigns, drove over two-and-a-half million customers to store (yes, we actually 'saw' them in store) and collected over two billion first-party location data points. This year we'll be harnessing that data for our clients and agency partners. See the other highlights in the infographic below:







