Digital Company news South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

How to unlock the power of digital for events and activations

Issued by: Techsys Digital
Do you want to unlock the power of digital for your events and activations? Capture leads at events to drive your CRM objectives? Reward your customers in real-time for engaging with you?
Well, it’s never been easier to bring events and activations alive in the digital space – thanks to the Activate platform from Techsys Digital.


What is Activate?

Activate is a tablet and phone solution for events. It gives your brand a customisable, modular native app to facilitate and secure data collection with your promoters or kiosks at events.


How does it work?
  • Promoters and brand ambassadors at your events can invite the public to play a fun, interactive game on a tablet.
  • You select which type of game or activity you’d like, and how the game is branded to meet your requirements.
  • People play the game and win an instant reward or voucher. This can drive trial of your product or service, drive sales via your online store, or increase footfall into your outlet.
  • To claim their reward, participants typically need to provide their email or mobile number. They can then opt-in to receive further communications from the brand.

What type of games?

Scratch and win, shake and win, spin and win, plus a host of customisable and bespoke options best suited to your brand and your market.


What type of rewards?

Select the perfect instant rewards for you market, with vouchers from partners such as:
  • Takealot
  • Shoprite
  • Superbalist
  • Uber

Benefits:


How do we get consumers at events onto the app?


Want to know more?

We'd love to hear from you! Email any questions you may have to and we'll get back to you before you can say Activate!

Johannesburg office: 071 877 0931
Cape Town: 021 788 6896

Techsys Digital's press office

Techsys Digital Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

How to unlock the power of digital for events and activations

Issued by Techsys Digital

CX will drive business in 2020

By Paul McIntyre

Challenger to Watch: Rain

Issued by eatbigfish

Top marketers named to The One Show 2020 CMO Pencil jury

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.