Airlink adds new route between Mbombela and Victoria Falls

26 Apr 2023
Airlink will launch flights between Mbombela (Nelspruit) and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe from 28 November 2023. The new route will complement Airlink's existing service between Mbombela's Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) and Livingstone.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

"The new service to Victoria Falls expands our direct connections between Southern Africa’s prime tourist attractions, i.e. the Kruger National Park and surrounds, Victoria Falls as well as Cape Town and the Garden Route. The new route provides travellers with a greater choice of itineraries using direct Airlink flights and without having to connect via Johannesburg," said Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster.

To facilitate the new service, Airlink will adjust its KMIA-Livingstone flights to four per week.

The schedule will see the following flights being operated with modern Embraer regional jets:

Mbombela – Victoria Falls

4Z 476 departs from KMIA at 11.35am and arrives in Victoria Falls at 1.25pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

4Z 477 departs from Victoria Falls at 2.pm and arrives at the KMIA at 15.40 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Mbombela - Livingstone

4Z 470 departs from KMIA at 11.35am and arrives in Livingstone at 1.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

4Z 471 departs frpm Livingstone at 2pm arrives at the KMIA at 3.40pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

