And the Best Luxury Boutique Award goes to...

Home Suite Hotels' Rosebank property has been named the best luxury boutique hotel in Johannesburg by the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023.

Source: Supplied.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards recognise the very best in luxury hospitality and retail. Winners are chosen based on a rigorous evaluation of design, service, and overall customer experience.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Luxury Lifestyle. This award shows what impact our hotel mascot Hazel and the team have on all our guests. They are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests every day,” said Jonathan Meyer, chief executive officer of Home Suite Hotels.

Home Suite Hotels has become one of the most sought-after destinations for discerning travellers in the heart of Rosebank. The boutique’s combination of personalised service, exceptional decor, and its home-away-from-home concept has attracted a loyal clientele of local and international leisure and business travellers.

“Thank you to all of our guests who have come and supported us and have taken the time to review the hotel and give us feedback," added

Meyer.

In addition to winning the Best Luxury Boutique Award, the Home Suite Hotels' Sea Point and Station House properties were also nominated for the best luxury lifestyle awards. A great recognition and testament to the hotel’s commitment to providing the best products and service offerings.