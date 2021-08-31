Industries

Tractor hires Angelique Lockhart-Barker as senior sales executive

31 Aug 2021
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor is proud to announce that Angelique Lockhart-Barker has joined their sales team in Johannesburg as a senior sales executive.
Tractor hires Angelique Lockhart-Barker as senior sales executive
Angelique, a born-and-bred Joburg girl started her career journey in the media industry back in 2009 and has worked alongside major media companies such as Initiative Media and The Mediashop where she learned everything about out-of-home. After many years in the industry, she joined Massiv Media as a Sales Executive working and selling across multiple OOH platforms including radio.

“I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this incredible family; I say family because that’s exactly what the Tractor team is!” She continues, “Although my number-one priority is making sure my clients are serviced and happy, I am also hoping to become a great team player and asset to the team,” says Barker.

“We are super-excited to have Angelique join the Joburg sales team. She is no stranger to Tractor and the industry. She has a wealth of knowledge within the OOH space and her agency experience is very valuable, understanding strategy and how to plan for OOH campaigns is vital. I know she will do well, and we are excited to be part of her career journey,” says Lizelle McConnell, sales director at Tractor.

Tractor Outdoor specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional OOH and digital inventory and technology, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. For more information, email moc.roodtuorotcart@ofni or contact 0869990226.

Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
