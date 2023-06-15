Industries

Discover the power of TikTok to unlock new markets with TK.Lab

15 Jun 2023
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy is excited to announce the launch of TK.Lab, a centralised, end-to-end specialist offering that helps brands deliver impact and reach new audiences on TikTok. This groundbreaking initiative marks a pioneering effort in harnessing scientific insights and data to propel brand growth.
With an exponential surge in South Africa's TikTok user base, reaching an impressive 11.83 million active users aged 18 and older, brands have come to recognise the urgent need to establish cultural resonance and fuel innovation within their operations.

Join us for an exclusive event hosted by Ogilvy, in partnership with TikTok South Africa, where we will dive deep into the potential of TikTok for brand building, user acquisition, and fostering meaningful connections with target audiences in authentic and innovative ways.

“We’re excited by the prospect of helping brands go beyond conventional approaches, question the rules of consumer engagement and use the fastest growing entertainment platform the best way possible,” says Christophe Chantraine, managing director of Ogilvy Social Lab.

Greg Bailie, global business solutions sales lead for TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, says "as our platform continues to grow in South Africa, TK.Lab will help brands create impactful strategies that navigate the cultural pulse of TikTok and resonate with our engaged audience. We’re excited to see what the team will achieve for their clients and look forward to working closely with them. Join us to unleash the potential of your brand and embark on an exhilarating journey to conquer new markets.”

Event Details:

Who: CMOs, brand marketers, journalists, podcasters, bloggers, and social media leaders
Where: Ogilvy JHB, 15 Sloane Street, Bryanston
When: Thursday, 22 June 2023
Time: 3PM

To secure your seat, RSVP here.

Don't miss out on this innovative experience that will equip your brand with the essential tools to tap into new markets using TikTok's unparalleled potential.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Dinika Naidoo
Ogilvy South Africa: Marketing & Communications
az.oc.yvligo@oodian.akiniD
+27 84 700 4827

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Read more: brand building, social media marketing, Ogilvy, Ogilvy Johannesburg, Ogilvy South Africa, TikTok, Christophe Chantraine, Greg Bailie



