Competition Tribunal extends interim relief: eMedia channels to stay on DStv...for now

On Monday, the Competition Tribunal announced that e.tv and several television channels under its parent company, eMedia, will continue to be available on DStv for the time being. This marks the latest development in an ongoing series of legal disputes between the two broadcasters.

This means that eMedia’s television channels E.tv Extra, eToonz, eMovies and eMovies Extra are to remain on the DStv broadcast satellite platform (owned by MultiChoice) for now.

Extended

The interim relief (granted by the Competition Appeal Court on 1 August 2022, following an appeal against the Tribunal’s decision not to grant interim relief) interdicts MultiChoice from removing the four eMedia channels from the DStv bouquets which they form part of.

The interim order was first extended by the Tribunal, by agreement between eMedia and MultiChoice, until 31 July 2023.

The Tribunal’s order further extends the interim relief for a period of six months from today or pending the conclusion of a hearing into the complaint referral filed by eMedia with the Tribunal, whichever occurs first. MultiChoice opposed the extension application.

The Tribunal’s reasons for its decision will be issued in due course.

Background

MultiChoice had, since 2017, acquired, marketed and distributed the four eMedia channels on DStv in terms of an agreement which commenced in March 2017 and ended in March 2022. According to MultiChoice, it decided not to renew the channels for commercial reasons. eMedia argues that MultiChoice’s refusal to carry the channels amounts to an abuse of dominance in contravention of the Competition Act.

The Commission has non-referred the complaint. eMedia subsequently self-referred the matter to the Tribunal. The hearing of the matter is to take place in August 2024.