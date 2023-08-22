Industries

Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has died

22 Aug 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
Carte Blanche presenter and veteran journalist Derek Watts has died.
Derek Watts has died. Source: MNet.
Derek Watts has died. Source: MNet.

Watts died on Tuesday - which is also his birthday - after a battle with lung cancer.

A statement released by Carte Blanche said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his Carte Blanche family.”

In June it was announced that he would take a break from TV to focus on his health. Then in July he told Rapport that his time with the show has come to an end.

Source: © DStv Derek Watts has announced that he will not be returning to Carte Blanche
Derek Watts calls it a day after 35 years with Carte Blanche

24 Jul 2023

"A while back, we did have a discussion about it that this would have been my last year anyway. And the show is in a good place. There are absolutely wonderful people and journalists who ask the difficult questions without shying away," he said to the publication.

In January he was taken to hospital for a suspected stroke that turned out to be sepsis.“Looks scary, but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super-pro Milpark Hospital ICU,” Watts said.

He leaves behind his wife Belinda and two children.

Tributes

Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: cancer, journalist, Derek Watts, Carte Blanche, died, TV, Karabo Ledwaba

