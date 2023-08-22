Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has died

Watts died on Tuesday - which is also his birthday - after a battle with lung cancer.
A statement released by Carte Blanche said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his Carte Blanche family.”
It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a… pic.twitter.com/hyK9nghkNe
— Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) August 22, 2023
In June it was announced that he would take a break from TV to focus on his health. Then in July he told Rapport that his time with the show has come to an end.
"A while back, we did have a discussion about it that this would have been my last year anyway. And the show is in a good place. There are absolutely wonderful people and journalists who ask the difficult questions without shying away," he said to the publication.
He leaves behind his wife Belinda and two children.
A gentle giant has left us.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) August 22, 2023
Rest In Peace Derek Watts.
Thank you for the way you led your life and your incredible journalism.
Thank you for being brave and kind. And thank you for always believing that things should be better.
You blessed us all. pic.twitter.com/Qneh1lntuD
Very sad news about the passing of a gentle giant in the media space. I had huge respect for his work. My heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues at #CarteBlanche. Your loss is our collective loss.— Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) August 22, 2023
Rest in Peace Derek Watts pic.twitter.com/V5gCBiP2Ac
From admiration, to inspiration, to friend. I’ll never forget our memories and unlikeliest of friendships. Thank you for everything. Rest In Peace @DerekWatts I’ll miss you ���� pic.twitter.com/6rk1ss4CYS— Matthew Kanniah (@matthewkanniah) August 22, 2023