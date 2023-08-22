Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has died

Carte Blanche presenter and veteran journalist Derek Watts has died.

Derek Watts has died. Source: MNet.

Watts died on Tuesday - which is also his birthday - after a battle with lung cancer.

A statement released by Carte Blanche said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his Carte Blanche family.”

It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a… pic.twitter.com/hyK9nghkNe — Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) August 22, 2023

In June it was announced that he would take a break from TV to focus on his health. Then in July he told Rapport that his time with the show has come to an end.

"A while back, we did have a discussion about it that this would have been my last year anyway. And the show is in a good place. There are absolutely wonderful people and journalists who ask the difficult questions without shying away," he said to the publication.

In January he was taken to hospital for a suspected stroke that turned out to be sepsis.“Looks scary, but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super-pro Milpark Hospital ICU,” Watts said.

He leaves behind his wife Belinda and two children.

Tributes

A gentle giant has left us.

Rest In Peace Derek Watts.

Thank you for the way you led your life and your incredible journalism.

Thank you for being brave and kind. And thank you for always believing that things should be better.

You blessed us all. pic.twitter.com/Qneh1lntuD — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) August 22, 2023

Very sad news about the passing of a gentle giant in the media space. I had huge respect for his work. My heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues at #CarteBlanche. Your loss is our collective loss.



Rest in Peace Derek Watts pic.twitter.com/V5gCBiP2Ac — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) August 22, 2023