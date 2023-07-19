Sharkfest campaign emphasises local significance

National Geographic Wild's Sharkfest brings home-grown stories to life.

National Geographic explorer, Shamier Magmoet and artist, Davis Ndungu at Promenade Sharkfest

National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, Starsat 221) has long been loved as the go-to destination for science-first shark programming that takes viewers up close and personal with the ocean’s apex predator, with the annual Sharkfest being a popular viewing event every July. This year, the channel’s Sharkfest has been locally focussed, both from a programming and campaign perspective, to highlight local relevance to audiences, to engage with local communities and to enhance local narratives around sharks.

To begin, Sharkfest started at home with a premiere documentary filmed off the coast of South Africa, titled Shark Eat Shark. Around the world, reports of shark-on-shark attacks are on the rise. Now, off the country’s dramatic southern coast, a new hotspot has emerged in Mossel Bay. Off the coast near Seal Island where great white sharks are known to chase and capture the furry mammals with breach-the-surface aeronautics, scientists have come upon a new theory as to what makes up most of the great white shark’s diet, and it’s not seals. In a ground-breaking investigation, a team of experts dived into the deep to capture conclusive evidence of sharks eating sharks!

Super Sandman sculpture

At the Sharkfest media launch event held in Cape Town, local shark scientist Sophu Qoma answered questions about this phenomenon and has been doing various media engagements to help South Africans understand this behaviour. Innocent Zungu, the 'Super Sandman' known for his exquisite beach sand sculptures in Hout Bay, crafted a sand sculpture for the occasion. Take home gifts made from recycled plastic were made by local artisans.

Through a collaboration with the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchell’s Plain, an interactive Sharkfest installation is currently on exhibit in the food court, which is both informative and inviting for photo opportunities. The installation features a 1,5-metre-wide shark made from recycled flip flops by David Ndungu, founder of the Recycled Flip Flop Studio in Cape Town, interesting facts about sharks, and National Geographic’s iconic yellow frame. Additionally, fun facts about sharks will be published on the mall’s social media platforms throughout the month.

Expanding beyond the channel, two short films, produced by filmmakers in the Africa Refocussed program, a collaboration between NEWF (Nature, Environment, Wildlife and Filmmaking project) and the National Geographic Society, will be available on National Geographic Africa’s Youtube channel throughout the month:

National Geographic explorer, Shamier Magmoet and artist, Davis Ndungu Sophu Qoma

Azilali, they do not sleep

This film by Faine Loubser depicts the journey through the life of a dark shy shark foetus. The film reveres the sacredness and mystery of the ocean, reminding us that the ocean is always awake and ready to connect with us. Watch this short film here.

Breaking the surface: Diversity in the ocean & marine ecosystem

The value of accessibility and knowledge of marine life are explored in in this short film. Featuring shark scientist Sophu Qoma, this film follows her research of Great White Sharks and reveals how the development of skills such as diving enabled her to journey down to the ocean and study this fascinating species. Watch this short film here.

Sharkfest continues throughout July on National Geographic Wild, with shark-focussed programming also available on Disney+, both offering awe-inspiring moments to enjoy and inspire.



