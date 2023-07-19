Applications open for third intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme

The programme is open to all women working in advertising agencies at the mid-management level and above and is designed to facilitate personal and institutional efforts towards doing the right thing. By embracing and celebrating the value of previously marginalised and minority groupings based on race, gender, class, age, sexual identity, religion, culture, and ethnicity, we can collectively create a more inclusive and diverse industry.

Led by Shireen Chengadu, an esteemed academic and practitioner specialising in women's leadership, gender studies, and building inclusive organisations, this programme offers a unique blend of expertise and real-world insights. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from industry champions, both men and women, who are actively driving transformative change in their respective sectors.

The programme takes a holistic approach to personal and professional development. It incorporates contextual strategy and personal mastery sessions, supplemented by coaching groups led by professional coaches. These sessions will enable participants to refocus on themselves and establish the necessary foundations to unlock their full leadership potential.

Successful applicants will be expected to attend a total of six one-day programme sessions scheduled between August 2023 and January 2024, as follows:

16 August 2023



13 September 2023



11 October 2023



15 November 2023



6 December 2023



17 January 2024

"The Women in Leadership Programme provides a transformative platform for women in the advertising industry to break barriers and drive meaningful change. We encourage all women in leadership positions, as well as those determined to make a difference, to seize this opportunity and join us in shaping a more inclusive and diverse industry," says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Interested candidates are invited to download and complete the application form by clicking here.

To apply for the Women in Leadership Programme, prospective candidates must send their completed application forms via email to az.oc.asaca@adnawl by no later than 17h00 on Monday, 24 July 2023. By submitting their applications, candidates confirm their availability to attend all six scheduled sessions as indicated on the application form.

Successful applicants will receive notifications confirming their acceptance into the Women in Leadership Programme by Wednesday, 2 August 2023, at the latest.



