ESPN Africa and Play.co.za sign multi-event sponsorship

Play.co.za announced as official sponsor of the ESPN Africa Boxing series.

The Walt Disney Company Africa and Play.co.za have announced that they have entered into a multi-event sponsorship for the popular ESPN Africa Boxing series. The agreement officially kicks off with the ESPN Africa Boxing 21 event that will take place in Johannesburg on 22 September 2022.

Showcasing a diverse range of the continent’s best boxing talent, and sanctioned by Boxing South Africa (BSA), ESPN Africa Boxing events take place on a monthly basis on Thursday evenings. With five main fights per event, and two undercard bouts on each bill, ESPN Africa Boxing features male and female boxing talent from across Africa. The September event is the 21st iteration of the series.

The fights are broadcast live on ESPN Africa (DStv 218, Starsat 248) catering to the immense popularity of the sport on the continent, as well as on several broadcast partners across the globe. ESPN delivers a high-quality boxing viewing experience with premium broadcast production, accompanied by all of the fanfare behind the scenes.

Play.co.za enters the market this September as an innovative new gaming and betting platform, offering fans eSports, Live Dealer Games, Lucky Numbers, and Betgames. Additional offerings include promotional bonuses for partaking in major tournaments and loyalty incentives for playful fans.

“As a playful and community-driven brand looking to disrupt the local gaming market, our goal is to form strategic partnerships with right-fit organisations that not only resonate with our audience, but that share our values as a premium online entertainment platform. We look forward to collaborating with a prestigious tournament such as ESPN Africa Boxing in showcasing our continent’s talent and building relationships with avid boxing fans,” says JP van der Spuy, founder and CEO, Play.co.za.

“ESPN is known for bringing the most exciting sporting moments to sports fans across the continent and ESPN Africa Boxing is just one prime example,” said Kyle De Klerk, director: Sports Commercial and Business, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Play.co.za on this popular and exciting franchise.”

As one of the world’s leading sports broadcasters, ESPN brings an unparalleled portfolio of sporting content and documentaries to its viewers across the world. In Africa, the broadcaster extends this offering by showcasing European football and various other international franchises, such as the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as various African sports tournaments such as the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the ESPN Africa Boxing series.

For updates regarding ESPN Africa Boxing and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.



