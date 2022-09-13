Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Fox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageGrey AfricaAlgoa FMHoorah DigitalNahana Communications GroupEast Coast RadioDMASAStoneOgilvy South AfricaOFM RadioAPO GroupBurnesseoJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Head of Marketing Cape Town
  • Junior Social Media Community Manager Johannesburg
  • Social Media Strategist Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Cape Town
  • Junior Marketing Coordinator Durban
  • Marketing and Exhibitions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Group Marketing Manager Pretoria
  • Marketing Assistant George
  • Content Manager Cape Town
  • Integrated Marketing Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Southfields acquires global consultancy, Migration

    13 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Southfields
    Investment holding company, Southfields, fully acquires South African founded global consultancy, Migration, as the first company to emerge from Southfields.
    Southfields acquires global consultancy, Migration

    Established in 2012, Migration is an award-winning strategic, innovation, marketing and communication consultancy. Its core purpose is to help businesses create effective communication and client experiences that enable deeper human connection for purposeful transformations.

    “I’ve watched Migration grow into a globally successful consultancy that sits at the intersect of business, creativity, data and strategy with a number of strategic assets, including team members situated in different parts of the world,” states Shukri Toefy.

    “This is an incredibly exciting chapter for Migration. As we embark on this journey and evolve, we can reach boundless opportunities as a team and company. This is only the start for Migration,” says Stacey Green, a Migration creative executive based in London.

    Positioned as global, agile, and locally relevant, Migration is set on continuing to build a global consultancy with the capacity to serve clients in any part of the world.

    “We are very excited to come into the light under Southfields. We are intentionally confidential; consultancies have more of an obligation to be trusted and private partners to our clients. We’re not actively trying to win awards, but rather transform businesses” says Strategy and Creative lead, Koyal Singh from Migration.

    Within a South African context, Migration will continue to be a 100% black owned Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, under the ownership of Southfields Group.

    “We recognised the need for innovation in professional services, and I strongly believe that Migration can spearhead this through business-minded creative thinking,” says Migration’s head of Sports, Media and Entertainment, AB Basson.

    The Migration management team believe that the Southfields global network will add value in creating globally competitive solutions within its current industry focus areas of Sports, Media and Entertainment; Financial Services; Industrials, Energy and Resources; Technology, IT and Telco, as well as Travel and Hospitality.

    “We are looking forward to the many synergies and can’t wait to work with the leadership team in taking Migration to new heights,” concludes Migration business director, Kira Louw.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Shukri Toefy unveils Southfields
    SouthfieldsShukri Toefy unveils Southfields1 Sep 2022
    Fort launches new website
    Fort launches new website2 Feb 2022
    Fort opens Cape Town office
    Fort opens Cape Town office6 Jul 2021
    Fort's Shukri Toefy who is now also CEO of the Fortified Group.
    #Newsmaker: Fort's Shukri Toefy takes on dual role as CEO of Fortified Group14 May 2020
    #CannesLions2019: Shukri Toefy on the African ad industry in the context of Cannes [WATCH]
    #CannesLions2019: Shukri Toefy on the African ad industry in the context of Cannes [WATCH]21 Jun 2019
    Loeries2017: Building the new creative economy at the speed of thought
    Loeries2017: Building the new creative economy at the speed of thought17 Aug 2017
    AMASA Joburg announces new committee for 2017/18
    AmasaAMASA Joburg announces new committee for 2017/185 May 2017
    Decolonising the creative economy: Shukri Toefy on Fort's #CreateMovement campaign
    Decolonising the creative economy: Shukri Toefy on Fort's #CreateMovement campaign14 Mar 2017

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz