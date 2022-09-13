Southfields acquires global consultancy, Migration

Investment holding company, Southfields, fully acquires South African founded global consultancy, Migration, as the first company to emerge from Southfields.

Established in 2012, Migration is an award-winning strategic, innovation, marketing and communication consultancy. Its core purpose is to help businesses create effective communication and client experiences that enable deeper human connection for purposeful transformations.

“I’ve watched Migration grow into a globally successful consultancy that sits at the intersect of business, creativity, data and strategy with a number of strategic assets, including team members situated in different parts of the world,” states Shukri Toefy.

“This is an incredibly exciting chapter for Migration. As we embark on this journey and evolve, we can reach boundless opportunities as a team and company. This is only the start for Migration,” says Stacey Green, a Migration creative executive based in London.

Positioned as global, agile, and locally relevant, Migration is set on continuing to build a global consultancy with the capacity to serve clients in any part of the world.

“We are very excited to come into the light under Southfields. We are intentionally confidential; consultancies have more of an obligation to be trusted and private partners to our clients. We’re not actively trying to win awards, but rather transform businesses” says Strategy and Creative lead, Koyal Singh from Migration.

Within a South African context, Migration will continue to be a 100% black owned Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, under the ownership of Southfields Group.

“We recognised the need for innovation in professional services, and I strongly believe that Migration can spearhead this through business-minded creative thinking,” says Migration’s head of Sports, Media and Entertainment, AB Basson.

The Migration management team believe that the Southfields global network will add value in creating globally competitive solutions within its current industry focus areas of Sports, Media and Entertainment; Financial Services; Industrials, Energy and Resources; Technology, IT and Telco, as well as Travel and Hospitality.

“We are looking forward to the many synergies and can’t wait to work with the leadership team in taking Migration to new heights,” concludes Migration business director, Kira Louw.



