    East Coast Radio’s ‘The Big Favour - Season of Sharing’ campaign raises R1.6m for KZN families

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    4 Dec 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    East Coast Radio's (ECR) 'The Big Favour – Season of Sharing' campaign has successfully raised R1.6m for KZN families during the 12-hour telethon. The pause in school feeding schemes during the December break, coupled with South Africa's poverty pandemic, poses a significant threat to thousands of children in underprivileged communities, leaving them vulnerable to hunger.
    East Coast Radio&#x2019;s &#x2018;The Big Favour - Season of Sharing&#x2019; campaign raises R1.6m for KZN families

    To address this challenge, East Coast Radio launched the Season of Sharing campaign, with the goal of raising as much money as possible on December 1st to feed as many families as possible during the festive season. ECR extended an invitation to listeners, stakeholders, and clients to pledge their support in donating to the initiative - and they did not disappoint.

    ECR will distribute food parcels designed to support a family of four. Priced at R1,100, each grocery hamper will also include fruit and vegetable seeds, promoting long-term sustainability by encouraging families to plant and grow their nutritious produce.

    East Coast Radio&#x2019;s &#x2018;The Big Favour - Season of Sharing&#x2019; campaign raises R1.6m for KZN families

    Expressing profound appreciation for the donations received, Boni Mchunu, managing director of ECR, remarked, "On behalf of ECR, I extend our deepest gratitude to our listeners, stakeholders, partners, and clients for responding to the call with such immense generosity. Your compassionate action resonates with ubuntu, and through your donations, we will profoundly impact numerous lives. Your unwavering support means the world to us."

    ECR aims to assist over 1,500 families during the festive season, a collective effort that enables the station to make a tangible difference and extend aid to those in dire need.

    East Coast Radio&#x2019;s &#x2018;The Big Favour - Season of Sharing&#x2019; campaign raises R1.6m for KZN families

    Stay tuned to the station's CSI feature, 'The Big Favour,' airing every Wednesday, where stories of compassion, generosity, and hope come to life. ECR remains committed to bridging the gap between individuals, non-profit organisations, and change-makers, striving to create impactful change within our communities.

    East Coast Radio, Boni Mchunu
    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

