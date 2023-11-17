Industries

    Former journalist and government spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali, gunned down in KZN

    4 Dec 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    Former journalist and government spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali, was gunned down on Friday night in Ndabayakhe in the Mpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
    Source: © BNN Former journalist and government spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali, was gunned down on Friday night in KZN
    Source: © BNN BNN Former journalist and government spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali, was gunned down on Friday night in KZN

    According to Times Live KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police in Empangeni opened a case of murder for investigation after the body of a 59-year-old man was found lying on the R102 road near the Ndabayakhe off-ramp on Friday.

    Netshiunda said police were on a routine patrol when they stumbled on the body.

    “A cellphone and a driver's licence were found next to the body which assisted in identifying the man. He was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

    According to Times Live he added the motive of the killing and the suspects were unknown at this stage.

    The attack has been condemned by the KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, who is further appealing for those who have information on the murder to contact police, states IOL.

    "We strongly condemn the murder of Zikhali and we urge community members to assist law enforcement with critical information to ensure that these criminals are apprehended.

    “Law enforcement are working on profiling and identifying crime hot spot areas where police visibility will be increased to ensure the safety of the people of our province. Police have also intensified operations to recover illegal firearms and ammunition from criminals," Hlomuka said.

    Zikhali is a former eTV and SABC sports anchor. He also served as a communicator for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

    Police were appealing to anyone who might have information which might assist in the investigation to contact the Empangeni police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS app.

