Radio

Africa


Newskoop takes business show beyond radio

6 Nov 2023
Issued by: Our Salad Mix
The radio media content agency, Newskoop, has recently made its popular business show, Bizskoops, available on the Iono podcasting platform, allowing listeners everywhere to get their latest business scoop from anywhere.
Newskoop takes business show beyond radio

The show has been available to over 70 community radio stations across the country for nearly three years and will now be accessible to anyone interested in local and international business news.

Newskoop takes business show beyond radio

Bizskoops will be available every Thursday morning and listeners can enjoy the show in either English or Afrikaans.

“At Newskoop, we pride ourselves on creating outstanding audio content that serves communities and provides information that will enhance the day-to-day lives of people in all communities,” said Kim du Plessis, managing director of Newskoop.

Bizskoops is presented by radio presenter and voice-over artist Barry Mare. The podcast brings you the latest updates and expert analysis on local and international business and financial news. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, seasoned investor, or simply interested in the ever-evolving world of finance, this podcast is your go-to source for valuable insights and market trends.

The show also features regular interviews with the former President of the Economic Society of South Africa and lecturer at the North-West University’s Business School, Professor Waldo Krugel. A new addition to Bizskoops is Chris Hattingh from the Centre for Risk Analysis (CRA), who will provide an in-depth analysis of all aspects affecting the economy.

“Newskoop is focused on continuously expanding its content offering, and some of our recent offerings include Styleskoops, a lifestyle programme, more isiXhosa content, and nationwide weather reports to stations that make use of the portal,” said Du Plessis.

Bizskoops will also feature sponsored interviews and segments, with the first segment set to air on November 9 with social media guru Magriet Groenewald. She will join us to outline the pros and cons of Meta’s recently introduced paid Instagram verification for businesses in South Africa.

Newskoop content is available to all subscribed radio stations on the Newskoop Portal. Newskoop covers all international, national, provincial and community news. Content produced includes news, finance, business, and sport produced in both English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa.

Our Salad Mix
Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.
Read more: Meta, Chris Hattingh, Kim du Plessis, Newskoop, Magriet Groenewald

