Airlink to take Hot 1027 Breakfast to new heights

Johannesburg-based radio station Hot 102.7FM has concluded a strategic partnership with Airlink that will see the South African airline take on the headline sponsorship of the station's flagship show, 'Hot 1027 Breakfast'.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director at Hot 102.7FM

The sponsorship will run for a year and provide Airlink with the opportunity to speak directly to Hot 102.7FM’s upper SEM audience, as it seeks to drive awareness of its product offering – including its newly-launched Skybucks loyalty programme – in the competitive airline market.

“There’s great synergy and a strategic fit to this partnership, as it’s matching a ‘premium’ radio station that broadcasts primarily to an upper income audience with disposable spend, with a premium full-service airline, who’s potential customers sit in this market segment,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “Further to that, as our flagship show looks to get your day off to the perfect start, so we expect this partnership to take ‘Hot 1027 Breakfast with Airlink’ off to even greater heights.”

Airlink is a privately-owned, premium, full-service regional airline serving a comprehensive network of destinations throughout Southern Africa, with over 60 commercial jetliners operating to 46 destinations in 15 African countries and to St Helena Island.

It is one of the most punctual airlines in the industry, with an on-time performance consistently over 95% and enjoys interline and codeshare agreements with some of the world’s biggest airlines – including Emirates, Qatar Airways and United Airlines – which provides it with the opportunity to offer international travellers more choice and connectivity on the widest network of destinations throughout Southern Africa.

Rodger Foster, CEO at Airlink

“I’m not sure who’s more excited – everyone at Airlink or our partners at Hot 102.7FM,” said Airlink CEO Rodger Foster, speaking live to the ‘Hot 1027 Breakfast with Airlink’ team on the day of the sponsorship announcement on Monday, 5 June. “When I jumped in my car this morning, I can’t tell you how many times I heard ‘Hot 102.7FM and Airlink’ on the radio, which was just incredibly heart-warming. We’re delighted about the partnership and long may it last.”

‘Hot 1027 Breakfast with Airlink’ is hosted by Simon ‘Parky’ Parkinson, with Bunny Majaja and Simon Hill – a dynamic trio that serves up a compelling combination of fun, laughs, clever features and plenty of energy Monday to Friday, providing the perfect kickstart to any work day.

The show will be exploring a number of creative executions with Airlink, including running quarterly competitions on Hot 102.7FM that will see listeners stand the chance to win thousands of Skybucks from Airlink’s premium frequent flyer programme, which can be redeemed for flights to more than 45 destinations across Southern Africa or through Airlink’s associated partners, including the Slow Lounge, which select tier Skybucks members, Business and Economy class customers have access to.

About Hot 102.7FM

Hot 102.7FM is an award-winning commercial music radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area with a format of 'Old Skool and R&B' and a focus on playing only the hits from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. This music format is complemented by a presenter line-up featuring some of the biggest names in the South African radio industry, together with entertaining, amusing and compelling content, relevant news, sport and traffic information, ground-breaking on-air promotions, and legendary station parties, whilst Hot Cares does incredible work in the community, with the aim of making a meaningful difference to the lives of those less fortunate. Hot 102.7FM was named the winner in the ‘Best Local Radio Station’ category at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and walked away with the coveted ‘My Station – Most Votes’ award at the 2022 SA Radio Awards, before being honoured as a finalist in four categories at the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the United States.



