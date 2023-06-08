5FM Campus Invasion with McDonald's celebrates #YouthMonth

The 5FM Campus Invasion takes place today. Together with McDonald's, the national radio station's shows '5 Breakfast', '5 Mid-mornings', '5 Lunch' and '5 Drive' will visit select campuses for outside broadcasts.

The campuses that will get their foundations rocked are University of Pretoria, AAA Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University and Richfield College.

The on campus broadcasts feature 5FM presenters - Dan Corder, Xoli Zondo, Marli van Eeden, Thabo Baloyi, Stephanie Be, Zanele Potelwa, Yanga Mjoli, Leshabe Rampedi, Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Yonaka Theledi and Jude van Wyk.

Courtesy of the team at McDonald’s and the 5FM crazies, there will be loads of awesome interviews, activities, games, prizes to be won, merchandise on sale, and, of course, a non-stop flow of all the biggest hits making waves around Mzansi and the world.

5FM will give away some super cool vouchers at the campuses and on-air, every hour starting at 6 a.m.

Listeners can share their favourite moments from the day using the hashtag #McNuggets40th.

JD Mostert, 5FM’s business manager, says the 2023 Campus Invasion is going to be one for the books.

"Post lockdown we finally have the privilege again to get up close and personal with SA’s future movers and shakers – building on that which 5FM has always been known for: the most epic school and campus activations this side of the ozone layer, with all the coolest brands in tow."

