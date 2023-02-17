Industries

Africa


Algoa FM salutes the 'Orange Army' for its support of the Sunrisers

17 Feb 2023
Issued by: Algoa FM
There is a new winning team in South Africa and it's from the Eastern Cape - the Sunrisers, which beat the Pretoria Capitals to take the trophy in the inaugural SA20 cricket tournament.
Algoa FM salutes the 'Orange Army' for its support of the Sunrisers

For their home games, the Sunrisers were inspired by an ‘army’ of enthusiastic and loud orange-clad fans who filled the St George’s Park Cricket Ground thanks to a strategic radio-led marketing campaign by Algoa FM.

“As the leading local media house, we felt it was important to support our local team in the first season of the Betway SA20,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay. “It was wonderful to see the fans filling the stadium with Algoa FM’s champion presenters leading the support for the team,” he says.

Algoa FM was the sole media partner for the Sunrisers, and one of the only media houses in the country to put its full might behind its local team.

“The success of the Algoa FM campaign, which included on air, online and on the ground activations, lays the foundation for a more advanced and mutually beneficial partnership with Sunrisers as the Betway SA20 goes from strength to strength,” says Jay.

“Sunrisers can look forward to a stadium filled with its ‘orange army’ in 2024, thanks to the great entertainment the team provided while playing at its home ground,” says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

“Our thanks to the grounds staff, the caterers and all the fans who made it such a memorable first season,” she adds.

Algoa FM
Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
