Hot 102.7FM wins coveted 'Best of Joburg' award

Just over a year after first going live, Hot 102.7FM has been named the winner in the ‘Best Local Radio Station’ category at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 – capping an outstanding first year on air, which has also included a host of nominations at the SA Radio Awards.

The Best of Joburg Readers' Choice Awards has been in existence for 27 years and is an awards programme run by Caxton & CTP Publishers, Printers and Distributors through its six local titles: Sandton Chronicle, Melville Northcliff Times, Rosebank Killarney Gazette, Fourways Review, Randburg Sun, and Midrand Reporter.

The Best of Joburg Readers' Choice Awards are voted for by the readers of these publications and has 120 categories. It’s a 'barometer of the best of the best in the city', covering everything from the best restaurants, bars and craft markets to the best celebrities, TV personalities, schools, hair stylists, and places to shop.

According to Caxton, 252,000 homes and businesses voted in this year’s awards, with Hot 102.7FM coming out tops in the main radio category.

“It’s been an incredible first year or so on air and this is just the icing on the cake,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “We pride ourselves on delivering music and content that our audience loves, with the overall goal of being Joburg’s radio station of choice, and this award goes a long way to Hot 102.7FM achieving that goal.”

Voting for this year’s Best of Joburg Readers' Choice Awards was conducted online, and Caxton was blown away by the response to the voting survey.

“It’s no surprise that the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards are so popular – they’re one of the most successful and enduring awards in the country. And it’s no surprise that although there are some businesses that win more often than not, new businesses and personalities continue to pop up on the winner’s list … like Hot 102.7FM, who’ve taken the hotly-contested ‘Best Local Radio Station’ category. Huge congrats from the Best of team,” says Kym Argo, Caxton’s National Group editor and Sales.

Hot 102.7FM will be looking to add to its awards tally on 26 November, when the SA Radio Awards takes place in Johannesburg.

The station has been nominated in 13 categories, including in the coveted ‘Commercial Station of the Year’ category, whilst significantly, Hot 102.7FM is also on the shortlist in the ‘My Station – Most Votes’ and ‘My Station – Most Loyal Listener’ categories.



