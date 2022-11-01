AB InBev named the world's most effective marketer

AB InBev, parent company of South African Breweries (SAB) has for the first time been named the world's most effective marketer according to Global Effie Index 2021. This index spotlights the most effective marketers, brands, and agency-holding groups.

AB InBev rose to the top, beating prominent international marketing heavyweights such as Pepsi, McDonalds, P&G and Nestle. In 2017, AB InBev grabbed the 27th spot on the global rankings.

The gold standard

According to Vaughan Croeser, vice president of marketing at SAB, “It is virtually all marketing teams dream to be named the world’s best marketer. The Effie Awards are the gold standard in the marketing industry for championing and celebrating marketing effectiveness, recognising ideas that drive true business impact.”

For Croeser, this win adds to their harvest of awards won this year. “What makes this recognition so special is that it builds on top of our recent creative accolades, reinforcing the fact that our work is not only highly creative, but highly effective too,” Croeser says. “In fact, most of our teams and brands that have been recognised this year – like Carling Black Label, are also leading the way in driving growth for our business by putting people first and using creativity to solve consumer and customer problems.”

A year of winning

“This is an incredible honor for our company, and especially for our marketing team. No other company has been named to the top of the Global Effie Effectiveness Index, Warc Creative 100, Warc Effective 100, and been named the Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year in the same year,” he said.

Locally, SAB has also won accolades at the recently held Effie Awards which celebrate the most effective marketing communications campaigns of the past year.

SAB won bronze for the Castle Lite Switch to Renewable Energy campaign, silver for the Carling Black Label “Growing from strength to strength” campaign, gold for Carling Black Label’s Bride Armour Campaign as well as the most coveted award of the Effies, the Grand Effie for Carling Black Label’s Bride Armour Campaign.