Guala Closures to acquire Coleus Packaging and dominate cap market

    Lindsey Schutters
    5 Aug 2024
    5 Aug 2024
    The Competition Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of Astir Vitogiannis by Italian-based company and wholly owned subsidiary of Special Packaging Solutions Investments (SPSI), Guala Closures, with specific conditions to safeguard market practices and public interests. In South Africa, Guala Closures manufactures and supplies a broad range of aluminium bottle closures.
    Coleus is one of the biggest suppliers of crown corks in South Africa.
    Coleus is one of the biggest suppliers of crown corks in South Africa.

    The local operations of Astir, a Greek company under the ownership of SICC, is through its subsidiary Coleus Packaging and is a key player in the manufacturing and distribution of crown corks for the brewing and bottling industries in Southern Africa.

    The acquisition will bring together complementary product lines, with Guala Closures focusing on aluminium bottle closures and Astir specialising in crown corks.

    South Africa Wine announces 2024 research book

    23 Jul 2024

    This is a major opportunity for Guala with rising demand for sustainable packaging material for food and beverages and the strict anti-plastic guidelines by international governments contributing to the demand for metal crown caps.

    Growing demand

    According to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), held in May 2023, 80% of plastic pollution can be eliminated by following systematic guidelines.

    These recent changes are expected to catalyse the growth of the metal crown caps market to almost double from the current estimated size of $1.71bn to $2.14bn by 2029.

    Coleus invested R40m in a new PMC500 machine for its factory in Alberton in February to increase production capacity by 20% to better compete with international competitors.

    According to the Aluminium Closures Group, aluminium closures in the wine industry show an upward trend because of recycling advantages and increased shelf life, with more than 30% of the global bottled still wine now expected to be sealed using aluminium.

    Fair competition

    To prevent anti-competitive practices, the Commission has imposed an anti-tying and bundling condition.

    This ensures that the merged entity does not force customers to purchase bundled products, thereby maintaining fair market competition.

    In July of 2022, Astir purchased a 74.99% stake in Coleus from AB Inbev

    Coleus operates manufacturing sites within South Africa and provides metal caps to a variety of breweries as well as companies producing beverages and soft drinks in South Africa and its neighbouring nations.

    In 2021, the company manufactured over 6.2 billion caps for its clients, including major names such as AB InBev, Heineken, Diageo, and Coca Cola, which collectively accounted for 98% of its sales.

    Continued local production

    A notable condition of the approval is the retention of the Coleus manufacturing plant in South Africa, ensuring continued local production and employment.

    Additionally, Guala has committed to maintaining HDP (Historically Disadvantaged Persons) ownership for at least two years post-merger, reinforcing its commitment to public interest and equitable ownership structures.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
