    South Africa Wine announces 2024 research book

    23 Jul 2024
    South Africa Wine has released its 2024 research book, which details the innovative strategies and research initiatives focused on ensuring the economic viability and market growth of the South African wine industry.
    Source: unsplash.com

    The book is a testament to the South Africa Wine Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) strategy, which focuses on funding academic research projects that address vineyard management, pest and disease control, grape and wine quality improvement, climate change adaptation, water efficiency, soil health, and sustainable production practices.

    Through close collaboration with industry stakeholders, including wine producers, winemakers, researchers, and academic institutions, the RDI strategy aims to facilitate sustainable grape and wine production, delivering quality wines that can be marketed and sold profitably.

    Gerard Martin, executive manager of RDI at South Africa Wine, emphasised the significance of this publication. “Our strategic objectives encompass flagship programmes, generating scientific knowledge relevant to both industry and academia, innovation and research business ventures, developing a South African wine blockchain ecosystem, formulating a holistic sustainability strategy (ESG Roadmap), knowledge transfer, industry engagement, and promoting international partnerships. This book is a reflection of our commitment to these goals.”

    The flagship programmes detailed in the book are particularly noteworthy. These large-scale, strategically focused and ambitious initiatives address the multifaceted challenges of climate change, water efficiency, plant breeding and wine authenticity.

    South Africa Wine 2024 research book.
    South Africa Wine 2024 research book.

    The research book offers a detailed compilation of summaries of research projects concluded by the end of 2023 and those currently underway in 2024.

    Organised according to the specialised committees overseeing them, it aims to create awareness of the research initiatives funded by South Africa Wine and acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the researchers leading these projects.

    “We hope this collection will inspire continued collaboration, innovation, and progress within the South African wine industry, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all stakeholders,” concluded Martin.

